Englewood and Mountain View split their basketball games on Monday.
The Englewood girls won 45-32. Malea Masingale led the Lady Rams with 17 points, and Lily Wright added 15 and Lily Graves 5. Macy Knox led Mountain View with 11 points, and Maddie Kirkpatrick and Gabbi Cresswell added 7 each for the Lady Tigers.
Mountain View won the boys' game 47-42. Jeb Goodin led the Tigers with 14 points, and Bradley Mayfield added 12 points and Jake Goodin 8. For Englewood, Landon McInturff scored a game-high 17 points, and Drake Frazier and Samuel Miller added 8 each.
