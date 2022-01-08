Meigs County Middle School swept Madisonville on Tuesday in a pair of varsity wins.
The Lady Tigers defeated Madisonville 30-27 at home on Tuesday. Meigs was led by Ainsley King with 18 points.
The Tigers earned a 43-36 victory. Tuff Ricker led Meigs with 21 points and Brody Goins finished with 11.
The Meigs Middle junior varsity girls lost 31-17 and were led by Olivia James with nine five points.
