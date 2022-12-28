Area basketball teams are hitting the hardwood again for their post-Christmas tournaments.
The girls’ basketball teams from McMinn County and McMinn Central have already begun their tournaments as of publication in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, weather permitting.
Central’s girls started play in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at Maryville High School against Dekalb County.
The Chargerettes will play again Wednesday, at 11 a.m. if they lost Tuesday or at 1:30 p.m. if they won. Possible opponents Wednesday are Lafayette or Farragut. Central then finishes the tournament Thursday, with possible game times 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
The McMinn girls began their run Tuesday through the Rhea County Christmas Invitational, opening up against Clinton. If the Lady Cherokees won that first-round game, they also played Pickett County later Tuesday.
The Lady Tribe resumes play Wednesday at Rhea County High School, at 3:30 p.m. if they beat Clinton but lost to Pickett, at 6:30 p.m. if they lost to Clinton or at 8 p.m. if it won both games Tuesday. Depending on results from Tuesday and Wednesday, McMinn may play both Thursday and Friday, only Thursday or only Friday. Possible Thursday game times are 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., and possible Friday game times are 2:30 p.m. for fifth place or 5:30 p.m. for the championship.
The Meigs County girls begin play in the Best of Preps Tournament on Wednesday at Chattanooga State Community College. The Lady Tigers open 10 a.m. Wednesday against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Georgia). Meigs continues the tournament Thursday, at 10 a.m. if it lost Wednesday or at 4 p.m. if it won. The Best of Preps concludes Friday, with possible game times at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.
The boys’ teams from Central and Meigs both play two games Thursday and Friday in the Harriman Christmas Classic at Harriman High School. The Chargers play Harriman 6:45 p.m. Thursday and Wartburg 3 p.m. Friday, while the Tigers play Wartburg 3 p.m. Thursday and Oakdale 4:15 p.m. Friday.
McMinn’s boys are off this week.
McMinn and Meigs begin the second half of the basketball season against each other Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Meigs County High School, with the girls’ game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game after the girls conclude. Central starts play in 2023 Thursday at home against Christian Academy of Knoxville, with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. and boys after.
