McMinn United swept a pair of swim meets against visiting Silverdale on Monday.
The MU high school squad defeated Silverdale 98-77 while the middle school team won 107-80.
McMinn United celebrated Senior Night during Monday's swim meet. The seniors recognized included Brady Adams (McMinn County High School), Bayli Hope (McMinn), Sarah Stansell (McMinn Central), Jade Lavariega (McMinn), Leslie Traucht (Homeschool) and Gage Neudigate (Homeschool).
The swim team will hold its final swim meet of the season on Monday, Jan. 25 versus Cleveland at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA. First splash is set for 6 p.m.
Results from Monday’s high school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. Silverdale
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams.
Girls 200 Individual Medley Relay: 1. Leslie Traucht; 2. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: 1. Nate Selander.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 2. Leslie Traucht; 3. Bayli Hope.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 1 Sarah Stansell.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 2. Brady Adams.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 3. Bayli Hope; 4. Danna Lavariega.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Nate Selander.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Silverdale.
Girls 100 Backstroke: 1. Erin Lake; 2. Sarah Stansell; 3. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 100 Backstroke: No local swimmers.
Girls 100 Breastroke: 1. Erin Lake; 2. Sarah Stansell; 3. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 100 Breastroke: 2. Nate Selander.
Results from Monday’s middle school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. Silverdale.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 1. Aubri Payne.
Girls 100 Individual Medley: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 100 Individual Medley: 1. Bryson Lake; 2. Jude Ledford.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Aubri Payne.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Winston Coffey.
Girls 50 Butterfly: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Butterfly: 1. Trevin Wade.
Girls 50 Backstroke: 2. Prestyn Rouse.
Boys 50 Backstroke: 1. Bryson Lake; 2. Jude Ledford.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Winston Coffey; 3. Trevin Wade.
Girls 50 Breastroke: No local swimmers.
Boys 50 Breastroke: 2. Jack Goodin.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
