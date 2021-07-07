McMinn County sophomore tennis player Elena Kurowski has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team.
Kurowski is one of just four singles players in the girls Large Division to make All-State, joining senior Willa Rogers of Dobyns-Bennett, senior Lucy Higgins of Lincoln County and junior Margaux Britt of Collierville.
“I think that’s awesome,” McMinn County Coach Lynn Monroe said. “It is well deserved.”
Kurowski went 12-0 in the regular season and didn’t lose a match all year until the second round of the state tournament.
Despite having such a good year, Kurowski was surprised that she was named to the TSWA all-state team.
“I’m definitely excited about it,” Kurowski said. “I was not expecting it at all.”
What makes her reaching the state tournament even more remarkable is that she didn’t get to play much as a freshman because of COVID-19, so she came out of nowhere to capture the team’s No. 1 spot in singles.
“I was excited about (being earning the No. 1 spot),” Kurowski said. “But as a sophomore, being the No. 1 meant I would be facing a lot of seniors and that scared me a little bit.”
But she had very little to be scared of as she swept through the regular season undefeated and won the district and region championships on the way to the state tournament.
Kurowski then won her first match in the state tournament. Monroe said former coach Susan Ray believes she is the only McMinn singles player to reach the second round of the state tournament.
“She has a lot of natural athletic ability, of course,” Monroe said. “But she works hard and is very disciplined. She doesn’t get too high or too low, she doesn’t let things bother her. She’s very mentally strong and you have to have that to be a good tennis player.”
The exciting thing for Monroe and McMinn tennis fans is that Kurowski, who also plays volleyball, still has two more years of tennis ahead of her.
Kurowski said she can get better and was almost critical of her game.
“I have lots of flaws,” Kurowski said. “But I’m trying to work on them.”
Kurowski said she needs to be more consistent in her accuracy and also needs to make her opponents run more instead of hitting the ball right back at them.
Regardless of any areas of improvement, Kurowski had a great year by reaching the state semifinals and she hopes to go further next year.
Kurowski also hopes to go further as a team and that means getting past their rivals, Bradley Central.
“We have a young team so we have a lot of people coming back,” Kurowski said. “I think we are going to have a really good year.”
Monroe believes Kurowski will have another good year as well.
“I think she has a great chance to go back to the state next year,” Monroe said. “A lot depends on wins and losses in singles and doubles, but she does have a great chance to go back.”
