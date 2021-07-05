SWEETWATER — Starr Mountain Baseball’s 5-6 team ended its time in the Tennessee Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament with a competitive showing.
The team from Etowah began Friday with an 18-3 loss to homestanding Sweetwater, but it responded later in the afternoon by going run for run with Summertown before ultimately falling 20-19 in seven innings on a walk-off score.
While Starr Mountain did not pick up a win in its three pool play games at the Sweetwater Recreation Complex, manager Brad Curtis appreciated the fight the team showed in the final game against Summertown and how far Etowah has come since rejoining Dixie Youth Baseball.
“It’s big for our program,” Curtis said. “We went back to Dixie Youth about three years ago, and we’ve struggled to make it to the state tournament. And this year we got two teams into state, our 5-6s and our 11-12s. It’s an honor for Etowah Starr Mountain Baseball to have this opportunity, and we’re thankful.
“These kids played hard. I know we got beat today 20-19, but it was a tough-fought game, and it’s a good sign for these kids in the future. If they keep showing this fight, they’ll do good in life.”
Starr Mountain pulled even with Sweetwater 3-3 in the bottom of the first inning, with Barrett Curtis driving in two runs with a hit and Kellar Green another score with a groundout. But Sweetwater exploded for 15 unanswered runs, with four in the third, seven in the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game via mercy rule.
But against Summertown, Starr Mountain came out swinging, with a two-RBI double from Braxton Womac and RBI singles from Sawyer Slack, Green and Hudson Blaine building a 5-0 lead.
But Summertown hit back with six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead and set the stage for a shootout. Each team traded leads every half inning up through the fifth inning. Etowah led 18-15 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth before a two-run triple and another RBI knotted the score at 18-18.
Neither team scored in the sixth inning, sending the game to the seventh. Gabe Trevino led off the top with a single, and Slack singled later to bring home the go-ahead run for Starr Mountain.
Etowah took a 19-18 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Summertown found the two runs it needed to spoil the victory bid and ensure Starr Mountain’s elimination from the tournament.
Womac finished the Summertown game with a team-high seven RBIs, while Slack drove in four runs and Blaine three. Green, Nolan Johnson and Pa Limon also tallied an RBI each.
Sweetwater and Fairview ended up advancing to bracket play out of Starr Mountain’s pool.
Starr Mountain’s 11-12 Ozone team will begin its state tournament on July 15 and 16 in Savannah, with a guaranteed three games.
