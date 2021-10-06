SMYRNA — Special Olympics golfer Ryan Triplett had someone special watching him from above this season.
Triplett dedicated this golf season to his late father and won the state golf tournament for the third time in a row on Monday.
Glenn Triplett passed away due to COVID-19 earlier this year and Ryan Triplett dedicated this season to his father. Not only did Triplett win the state title, but he captured the gold medal in three of the four matches he played this year – the East Tennessee Regional, the Middle Tennessee Regional and the State Tournament.
“I know he’s up there saying ‘Good job dude, I’m proud of you,’” Triplett said.
Triplett shot a 97 while his two other competitors shot a 107 and a 125. Triplett, 34 of Etowah, competes in Division III, which is 18-hole alternate shot with his partner M.E. Davis of Soddy-Daisy.
Triplett normally would not be really happy with a 97, but it was a hard course due to the previous day’s rainy weather.
“The course was rough because it was wet,” Triplett said. “The greens were hard to read. Sometimes they were fast and sometimes they were slow and it was like that all day.”
There was also a case of nerves.
“I was the first one teeing off so I was the pace setter,” Triplett explained. “I just got nervous, but I settled down around hole 6. I got in my groove and got some pars.”
Triplett didn’t make any birdies and had a few bogies, but made more than enough pars to comfortably beat his competition.
That is the end of the golf season for him this year and he is looking forward to some rest before practicing for next year’s national.
Like NASCAR, the Special Olympics holds its biggest event first and the Special Olympics National Golf Tournament will be held June 5-12 in Orlando, Fla. next year.
Triplett said his fundraising for the Nationals next year is going well with over $300 raised so far with a target of $1,000-$1,500.
“I miss my dad, giving me pointers and encouraging me,” Triplett said. “But I’ve been blessed with him watching over me and the support of the community.”
