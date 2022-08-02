First days on the golf course can be rough, and they were for both McMinn County and McMinn Central.
With the two cross-county rivals opening their seasons Tuesday at Springbrook Golf and Country Club, it was Central that came out on top in the boys’ match with a 193-203 win.
“I like this group of guys that we’ve got,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “I think we’ve got a chance to win the league. We just had to grind it out on day one, match No. 1. We’ll be OK. I’ve got some good guys, good leaders who will get them together and practice. I think this will be good for us, especially for a day one.”
McMinn’s Walker Combs carded the best individual boys’ score with a 44, with Central’s Silas Ward and Alex Gaskins finishing in a tie for second, each shooting 46.
For McMinn, Davis Pierce shot 50, Ethan Jones 51 and Bryce Johnson 58. Several junior varsity players were also in action for McMinn, with Gavin Riggs shooting 50, Tucker Robertson 55, Denney McPhail and Trevor Currier 56 and Keagan Goertz and Linc Brazzell 58.
For McMinn coach Jay Johnson, it was more about the attitude of the players on the course, and the improvement and instruction will come.
“For the most part, it looks like our kids are having fun,” Johnson said. “I never expect much on the first match of the year. we’ve got a lot of young kids, we’ve got a lot of freshmen. I just expect them to get their feet wet and have a good time. Make some good swings, and then we’ll assess how they played tomorrow and we’ll talk about the stuff they could’ve done to make the round a little bit better. But like I said, as long as I walk around and I see kids smiling and having a good time on the first day, it’s usually a positive for me.”
Rounding out Central’s scoring were Bradley Farmer with 50, Joe Houk 51 and Casey Wade 56.
“We had a rough go today,” Curtis said. “The greens are in great shape, the course is in great shape. The greens are faster than what we’re used to, and the rough is thick out here. If you don’t hit the fairway, you’re in trouble, and that’s what happened. We didn’t hit enough fairways and get it on the green, and we struggled with putts because the greens are real fast.”
On the girls’ side, McMinn was matched up against Greenback. Central did not have any girls competing Tuesday. McMinn was edged out 100-108 by Greenback.
Rayleigh Hawkins led McMinn’s girls with a 48, and Aryanna Powers scored 60.
McMinn is back on the course Monday at the Cookeville Invitational. Central is also back in action Monday on its home course, Ridgewood Golf Club, against Meigs County and Sweetwater.
