SWEETWATER — It was a good night for the Chargerettes and almost a good night for the Chargers Tuesday.
The Chargerettes cruised to an easy 54-20 road victory over the Lady Wildcats while the Chargers’ rally fell short in a 67-64 loss.
Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan is always happy to pick up a win, but he is still concerned with his team’s defense.
“The ones who played the most in the second half were the ones I thought were playing the best defense,” Morgan said. “I like to score points, sure, but defense is always there. A good defensive team usually always plays good defense. If you are a big offensive team, one night you may score a lot of points, but the next night you may be off a bit. Defensive teams rarely have a night off.”
The Chargers trailed by as much as 17 points in the first half before battling back to make it a just a one-point deficit with under 30 seconds to play.
Central ended up with the ball as the clock wound down, but a half-court heave was off the mark, giving Sweetwater a three-point win.
“We can’t just play two or three quarters, we’ve got to play all four quarters,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We are doing things right preparing for the game, but then in the game (we don’t). I don’t know if it’s because we are a young team or what, but we have to figure it out. We were down 17 and came back to make it a game. But we have to play all four quarters.”
The Central boys will host Sweetwater on Thursday and then both the Chargerettes and Chargers will travel to Meigs County on Friday.
The girls’ game Friday will decide the regular season District 5-A title and the district tournament seeding. A win by Meigs makes the Lady Tigers the regular season champions and No. 1 tournament seed. A win by the Chargerettes means there is a tie atop the standings.
The TSSAA has directed that all tournament games be played at the site of the higher seed, but if there is a tie Morgan hopes the TSSAA will allow Meigs and Central to play at a neutral site, such as McMinn County High School, if McMinn would be willing to host.
The Chargerettes jumped out to an 8-0 lead on two buckets by Kellan Baker and one each by Carsi Beaty and Carlee Rule.
Sweetwater cut Central’s lead in half at 8-4, but then Baker hit a trey and Maddox Mayfield scored a field goal to make it 13-4. A late three-pointer by Sweetwater made it 13-7 going to the second quarter.
Central dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Wildcats 17-2. Baker hit a pair of ‘3’s and Rule made one trey. That — along with buckets by Baker, Makinlee Buckner and Molly Masingale and two free throws by Baker — gave Central a 30-9 halftime lead.
Baker and Masingale each hit three-pointers and Baker converted a three-point play as the Chargerettes went to the fourth ahead 40-13 on the way to a 54-20 win.
Baker led the Chargerettes with 20 points and Masingale finished with 14.
The Chargers got off to a good start with Darius Carden hitting a pair of ‘3’s and McCain Baker making one trey along with a bucket by Samuel Masingale.
That put Central up 11-6, but the Chargers didn’t score for the rest of the quarter and went to the second period behind 21-11.
Things didn’t get much better in the second as Central trailed 31-18 at the half.
The Chargers pressed for much of the second half and forced numerous Sweetwater turnovers. Gabe Masingale and Carter Henderson both hit ‘3’s with Gabe and Samuel Masingale both scoring as well. But Central was still behind 50-35 going to the fourth.
Central turned it on in the fourth, forcing three straight turnovers to start the final period and converting on each turnover.
Central kept chipping away at the deficit with Gabe Masingale, Carden, Caleb Foote, Carter Henderson and Samuel Masingale each scoring for the Chargers.
A bucket by Carden made it a one-possession game at 64-61 with two minutes to play. The teams exchanged turnovers and Sweetwater then made a free throw to make it 65-61.
Sweetwater missed numerous free throws down the stretch and a bucket by Foote and a free throw by Gabe Masingale cut Sweetwater’s lead to 65-64 with about 30 seconds to play.
Sweetwater made two free throws to make it 67-64 and then a slew of turnovers by both teams eventually gave the ball to Sweetwater with 3.8 seconds left.
Central ended up with the ball, but a halfcourt attempt failed to find the net, giving Sweetwater the win.
Carden led all scorers with 27 points, with 15 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Foote finished with 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.