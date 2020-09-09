DECATUR — COVID-19 has affected a lot of games across the state and it was Meigs County’s turn this time.
This Friday’s football contest at Clinton has been canceled because of coronavirus issues with the Dragons. The game is a no-contest, so Meigs will remain at 3-0.
“You knew with the situation going on there is always a chance (of a cancelation),” Meigs County Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “You are week to week, day to day, anything can happen. You just have to have plans for it and be ready and we will meet tonight and start getting ready for Rockwood.”
If a non-region game is canceled, it’s simply counted as a no-contest. If it’s a region game, then it’s also a no-contest, but the team that did not have the issue gets the win in terms of region standings.
Fitzgerald said he would like to have played, but extra preparation for a region opponent in two weeks is not a bad thing either.
“You would like these guys to get in as many games as they can,” Fitzgerald said. “But on the flip side you get more time to prepare for Rockwood so we will look on the positive side of things. Rockwood has a lot of guys returning and they’ve got a good football team so two or three extra days to help plan for them will be good for us.”
Rockwood will be the second Region 2-2A game for Meigs. Rockwood is 2-1 on the season, defeating Midway and Oliver Springs and falling to Sweetwater.
Meigs defeated Sweetwater 27-7 in the first game of the year. The Tigers have also earned wins over Greenback and Cumberland Gap.
Fitzgerald said that, the way he understands it, Clinton had some positive tests and couldn’t trace the virus. That means the entire football program has shut down for two weeks, meaning the Dragons also won’t be playing against Powell.
Fitzgerald said now is simply an uncertain time and being prepared for all contingencies is crucial.
“We’ve had our share (of COVID issues) too, but we’ve had a good tracing program and sit the ones out that need to sit out and the others can go forward,” Fitzgerald said.
The coronavirus has affected games throughout Tennessee in all sports. The virus has killed three people in Meigs County and has changed the way schools opened back up.
There were some people who didn’t think football would start and don’t think the season will be completed before it has to be shut down.
“There were people pessimistic about the season ever starting. And we are in Week 4 now,” Fitzgerald said. “Like I said, it’s week to week, day to day. We’ve got a plan for everything, we think. There may be a situation pop up where we don’t, but we try to have plans for all situations. We will just continue to go day to day.”
Some schools, not knowing if school sports may be shut down at some point, have already had their senior nights. McMinn County and McMinn Central are having their senior nights this week.
Meigs, at this point, is not changing. It still expects to have its senior night on Oct. 16 during the game against Oneida and its homecoming on Oct. 9 against South Pittsburg.
But before those games, the Tigers are scheduled to face Rockwood on Sept. 18 in an important region game.
“We get more time to prepare for Rockwood and we will get some things done in practice this week technique wise and just try to get better as individual players and be ready to go next week,” Fitzgerald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.