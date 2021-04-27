Several athletes from McMinn County and Christ's Legacy Academy netted standout finishes in the second home meet Monday at McMinn County High School.
CLA's John Olsen finished in first place in both the boys' 800-meter run (2:09.06 personal record) and the 1600m (5:09.76). Sarah Olsen from CLA also finished first in the girls' 800m (2:41.09 PR) as well as second in the 1600m (6:06.91 PR).
From McMinn, Tyler Bowers placed first in the boys' 400m (55.79), as well as second in the 800m (2:09.83 PR) and third in the 1600m (5:20.41). Micah Underdown finished first in the boys' 3200m (11:16.32) and second in the 1600m (5:14.27). Caleb Johnson swept first place in the boys' throwing events, 40 feet, 4 inches in the shot put and a PR of 134'3" in the discus.
Kate Sherwood was first in the girls' 1600m (6:06.88 PR) and second in the 800m (2:48.00 PR). Tate Crayne was first place in the girls' 3200m (14:23.90) and the long jump (12'1.5" PR). Macaila Jones was first in the girls' 100m hurdles (21.10), and Aubrey Pickel first in the girls' 300m hurdles (52.71). Shaniah McClendon swept first place in the girls' throws, 36'1" in shot put and 96'5" in discus.
Maggie Dugan of CLA also stood out with third-place finishes in the girls' 800m (2:48.40 PR) and 1600m (6:20.98).
More standout finishes from McMinn were Jared Smack second in boys' 110m hurdles (21.48) and third in the 300m hurdles (52.59), Nicholas Earps second in boys' discus (91'), AJ Sierra second in girls' 100m (13.40 PR), Ryan Pope second in girls' 400m (1:07.33), Xiu Xiu Robinson second in girls' 3200m (15:50.17) and fourth in the 800m (2:48.77 PR), Leslie Traucht second in girls' 300m hurdles (1:00.83), Danyul Belton third in boys' 100m (11.63), Braden Mayfield third in boys' 400 (1:01.66), Kinsley Hayes third in girls' 3200m (17:03.65), Hannah Erwin third in girls' discus (82'1" PR), Carson Black fourth in boys' 300m hurdles (52.76 PR) and Regan Warner fourth in girls' 200m (29.55) and 400m (1:09.13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.