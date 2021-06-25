If nothing else, McMinn County proved larcenous on defense in its first two days of 7-on-7 work this summer.
The Cherokees intercepted eight passes as a team on Thursday, adding to their eight from Tuesday to make it 16 picks over the two days of the 7-on-7 passing league event they hosted at McMinn County High School.
Meanwhile, on offense, Tribe quarterback Jayden Miller passed 34-59 for six touchdowns and three interceptions Thursday.
Miller also picked off two passes playing safety on defense, both against Loudon. Davion Evans and Luke Sliger each nabbed two interceptions, and Caden Hester and Josh Rouse also recorded a pick each on Thursday.
“I really like it for our defense. I think the intensity is really good,” Cagle said. “I think that it shows some things that we need to work on offensively like route running and making good reads. But we competed, and we had 16 picks in two days. It was a good day for us defensively, and we did some things really good to get you in competition mode and get lathered up a little bit.”
Luke Hensley again led McMinn in touchdown catches with two, one against Loudon and another against Bradley Central. Danyul Belton, Spencer Skidmore and Evans each caught a touchdown against Loudon, and Sliger caught one for a score against Lenoir City.
Despite the game results Thursday — three losses and two ties — Cagle felt Thursday went smoother than the first day — albeit far from perfect.
“I thought everything was really, really sloppy on Tuesday,” Cagle said. “And it was still sloppy today, but I thought it was smoother than on Tuesday. And every time we come out here and compete like that it would get better. I wish we wouldn’t have to go on dead period and start all over again, but I think just as foundation this helps us to be better later on.”
Loudon had scored four times on its first 10-play offensive series, putting McMinn in a 4-1 hole, but Miller tossed three unanswered touchdown passes to salvage a 4-4 tie in the first game Thursday.
Lenoir City jumped ahead 2-1 on back-to-back touchdowns in its final five-play series to hand McMinn a loss. Chattanooga Central also beat the Cherokees 2-0, and Bradley went ahead two touchdowns early and held on the rest of the way to a 2-1 margin. A series of five plays each between McMinn and Walker Valley ended in a scoreless tie.
For good or ill, however, 7-on-7 passing league results don’t necessarily indicate how much success or not a football team will have, which is something Cagle noted.
“Several years ago we went to Dalton with a team that ended up I think 3-7, and we won our pool in a tournament down there playing against private schools from Louisiana, and we weren’t very good,” Cagle said. “But we could throw the ball and we could run routes, we just didn’t have a very good line or running back at that point. So it doesn’t really translate to real football, but it’s fun to play.”
What does translate to real football, Cagle said, isn’t so much the scheme involved in 7-on-7, but the competition.
“I know there were a couple of times against Chattanooga Central, and against Bradley and Walker Valley, I know that our juices got flowing,” Cagle said. “That feeling in your belly when you start to compete and things aren’t going your way, and how are you going to react to it when that happens. That’s things that translate to real football.
“When coach gets after you, how am I going to react to that? When I get a touchdown caught on me, how am I going to react to that? When I drop a pass, it’s just reactions to bad things, how am I going to overcome. Those translate much more than the scheme of playing the game.”
The TSSAA summer dead period begins Monday, during which all high school sports programs around Tennessee shut down activity and facilities for the next two weeks. The Cherokees resume workouts July 12, once the dead period is over, and they will participate in a camp July 13 at Northwest Whitfield in northern Georgia and in the FCA camp July 20-22 at Carson-Newman University.
Heat acclimation takes place the week of July 19-23, and full pads practice begins July 26.
