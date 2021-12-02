DECATUR – Meigs County’s Carlee McLemore simply wanted to play golf with her brother despite never having played the sport before.
Now, she has signed a golf scholarship with Tennessee Wesleyan University.
McLemore signed with the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday and the decision to play at TWU was not a hard one.
“It’s where I always wanted to go and my mom went there,” McLemore said when asked why TWU was her choice. “They have a good nursing program and it’s close to home. When I toured campus it just felt like home. I felt comfortable there.”
McLemore first picked up a golf club this past summer while playing with her brother, Braden, who is also on the Meigs golf team.
“He showed me almost everything I know,” McLemore said of playing playing golf with Braden.
While parts of her game need to improve for the next level, TWU Coach Stan Harrison believes McLemore has a high ceiling because of her attitude. She already averages about a 46 over nine holes.
“When I was working with her she was like a sponge,” Harrison said. “She listens and she is driven. She is not there yet, but she will get there because of her drive and her hard work.”
Harrison was asked if McLemore could expect a lot of playing time as a freshman.
“Right now, no,” Harrison said. “But a lot can change in the eight or nine months before we play again. It depends on how much she progresses between now and then.”
McLemore said she needs to work on her short game — her chipping and putting — and Harrison said she also needs to be more accurate off the tee. She hits drives about 240 yards but needs to work on her placement, Harrison said.
Meigs Coach Danny Wilson agreed that McLemore has a lot of upside and a bright future ahead of her. But more importantly, she’s a good person.
“She’s always uplifting and always has a good attitude,” Wilson said. “Nothing ever seems to bother her. And she will 100% get better. I think she will do very well for Coach Harrison and TWU.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.