ENGLEWOOD — 2020 being 2020, it was a different type of night but it worked out well for the McMinn Central boys, though not as well for the girls.
The Chargers won a thrilling 61-58 victory over District 5-AA rival Sequoyah on a last-second shot by Darius Carden.
The girls’ game was against a different opponent as Sequoyah has COVID-19 issues. The game was originally canceled, but 15 minutes after the game was canceled, Central Coach Johnny Morgan got a call from Farragut asking if he wanted to play.
Morgan immediately accepted despite the fact that Central would be facing a Class AAA team.
The Chargerettes were competitive from the second quarter on, but that slow start was costly in a 68-61 loss to the Lady Admirals.
For the Chargers, it was a good game not only for the scoreboard, but also in terms of Coach Daniel Curtis finding out more about his team. He also found out a lot about Carden.
“Everybody knows I like the 1-3-1 (defense), that is what I am comfortable with. Late in the game Darius told me we can man (to-man defense) these guys so I said OK,” Curtis said. “That is leadership. It showed me we can play some man as well as zone and I’m a lot more comfortable doing that now because we’ve done it when it matters.”
Overall, Curtis was pleased with the win.
“We played hard from the opening tip,” Curtis said. “They wanted it and they fought for it.”
The Chargerettes wanted it too, but came up just short. They trailed by 10 after the first quarter, but battled their way back to within four points with six minutes to play.
But Farragut, which is tied with Bearden atop their district, held on for the win.
Morgan was happy with his team’s effort, but said he’s not here to just be close.
“They have some size and they can run the floor, though I thought our press bothered them more than I thought it would,” Morgan said of Farragut. “We didn’t play perfect, we got off to a slow start, but we competed. It doesn’t matter about the competition, I want to see us compete and I thought we did that.
“But like I told them, I don’t coach to compete. I coach to win.”
The Chargers (5-0, 1-0) and Chargerettes (6-1, 1-0) are scheduled to host Meigs County in a big District 5-AA matchup on Tuesday. The girls’ varsity game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys around 7:30.
The slugfest continued in the second quarter as neither team could gain much of an advantage. They traded treys to start the quarter, with Carden hitting one for Central.
There were a few periodic buckets for a few minutes and then the scoring picked up under five minutes to play in the first half. A 3-pointer by Gabe Masingale tied the game at 25-25 and later a trey by McCain Baker put the Chargers up 29-27. Central went down by a point after two Sequoyah free throws, but a 3-pointer by Carden put Central up 31-29.
The Chiefs scored the final bucket of the half and the game was tied 31-31 at the half.
Central took a five-point lead early in the third when Henderson and Carden dropped in buckets, Henderson hit a three-pointer and Carden hit another field goal to put Central up 40-35.
That lead didn’t last long, however, as Sequoyah bounced back to take a 44-40 lead with 1:34 left in the third and later led 46-44 going to the final period.
Three treys by the Chiefs later gave Sequoyah a 57-50 advantage with 4:15 to play before Central battled back.
Two free throws and a bucket by Carden made it 57-54, Chiefs. After a free throw by Sequoyah, a bucket by Carter cut Sequoyah’s lead to 58-56 and then a field goal by Samuel Masingale tied the game at 58-58 with 1:19 to play.
The Chiefs turned the ball over with 24 seconds to play and that set up the final play for Carden.
“We were trying to set up for a two-point shot, but he ended up shooting the three and it went in,” Curtis said.
Carden and Gabe Masingale led the Chargers with 15 points each.
A 3-pointer by Masingale with 4:15 left in the first quarter finally ended Farragut’s run to make it 15-5. Cara Crabtree and Lucy Davis then scored for Central and then Makinlee Buckner hit a trey, but Central went to the second period behind 24-14.
The Chargerettes were able to hang around, keeping the score to an 11 or 12-point deficit most of the time and trailed 41-28 at the half.
Central was able to make up some ground in the third quarter as the press forced some turnovers. Crabtree did a good job inside with several points off offensive put backs and Buckner hit several shots as well. A bucket by Kellan Baker cut Farragut’s lead to seven at 55-48 going to the fourth quarter.
Central hit a surge early in the third with a pair of buckets from Crabtree and a free throw from Carsi Beaty to make it 57-53, Farragut. A bucket by Baker with six minutes to play later made it 59-55.
But that was as close as the Chargerettes could get.
Central stayed close with Masingale and Crabtree both scoring, but Farragut hung on for the 68-61 victory.
Masingale led the Chargerettes with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.