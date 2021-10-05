CHARLESTON - McMinn County's up and down volleyball season ended Monday in the first round of the District 5-AAA Tournament with a three-set loss to Rhea County.
The District 5-AA Tournament's first round was played at Walker Valley High School and McMinn County Coach Taylor South said her team was ready to play. Even though No. 3 seed Rhea County was favored, the No. 6 seed Lady Cherokees fought hard the entire match before falling 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
"We came out pumped up and ready to play," South said. "We have at times lost our energy after losing the first set, but not tonight. We kept our energy the entire match. I think it was one of the best matches we played this year."
Despite the up and down season South was happy to see her team's enthusiasm and fight in the final match of the year. She applauded her seniors' effort this season on and off the court.
"We lost five seniors and they all contributed to the program," South said. "We will miss them."
McMinn finished the season at 9-9.
Rhea 3, McMinn 0
Like South said, the Lady Cherokees came out ready to play and led for most of the first set. Summer Trew, Itzy Ayala-Renteria, Ramiyah Thompson and Jazmin Moses all had kills that helped maintain the lead.
Taylor Hanckock had an early kill that put McMinn up 3-2 and the Lady Cherokees later led 7-5 and then they opened up a 12-7 advantage over the Lady Eagles.
Rhea bounced back to tie the match at 12-12, before a kill by Thompson put McMinn ahead 13-12. The two teams battled back and forth from there. Later a pair of kills by Trew put McMinn up 21-17, but Rhea managed to tie the score at 21-21 and ended up winning the opening set 25-22.
The two teams played about even early in the second set, but after a 3-3 tie Rhea began to flex its muscle a bit and grabbed an 11-4 advantage.
Three kills by Trew kept McMinn within striking distance at 12-8 and the Lady Cherokees trailed only 16-13 after a kill by Ayala-Renteria. After kills by Trew, Ayala-Renteria and a block by Trew, McMinn trailed only 19-17.
The Lady Eagles, however, won the next six points to earn a 25-17 win in the second set.
After a competitive start in the third set, Rhea grabbed an 18-10 lead. An ace by Karli Benton and then another point with Benton serving made it 18-12. McMinn wouldn't give up despite the long odds of an epic comeback and two kills by Ayala-Renteria and one by Trew made it 21-16 in favor of Rhea.
McMinn got as close as 21-18 before the Lady Eagles closed out the match to win 25-18 to earn the three-set victory.
