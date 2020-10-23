McMinn Central athletic director Brent Masingale let out a major sigh of relief when he looked up the TSSAA’s classification scheme for the next two years.
It was good news for Central, as its enrollment of 689 students for the 2020-2021 school year was just small enough to keep its basketball, baseball and softball programs in Class AA, according to the information the TSSAA released on its website Thursday.
Central will be the fifth largest AA school in those sports. Notably, Central had an enrollment of 757 students in 2018, so its decrease after two years prevented it from being bumped up to Class AAA. Even with the enrollment as it was, Masingale was a bit nervous when checking the classifications.
But Central will be in familiar territory, with current District 5-AA rivals Meigs County, Sweetwater, Polk County and Loudon also remaining in AA in those sports.
“I knew we were going to be right on the bubble,” Masingale said. “I was looking at it earlier this month, and there were five schools that could go either way, and we were one of those five schools. I’m glad we stayed in AA for the main reason of just keeping our historic district rivalries intact.
“That’s the big thing with our communities, us and Meigs County and Polk County and Sweetwater, those are historic rivalries that have played for years and years, and I was glad that we were able to keep that intact and not have to drive all the way to Chattanooga or Knoxville for a district game.”
Schools will have until Oct. 29 to notify the TSSAA whether they will play in a higher class in any given sport.
The smallest AAA school in basketball, baseball and softball is 704 in enrollment. Those sports are increasing from three to four classifications for the upcoming two-year cycle, which will last from the fall of 2021 through the spring of 2023.
On the other hand, Central’s enrollment drop was not sufficient to drop soccer from Class AA to Class A. In soccer, which remains at three classes, Central will be the fifth smallest AA school.
That may not be ideal for Central soccer, as East Hamilton, which has been Central’s principal obstacle in District 7-AA, is remaining in Class AA.
In addition, Soddy-Daisy, a perennial powerhouse especially in girls’ soccer, has dropped from AAA to AA. Also, Signal Mountain, whose girls have won the last two Class A state championships and whose boys have also reached the last two state tournaments, is climbing to AA. With Soddy-Daisy and Signal Mountain both in the Chattanooga area, they are potentially new obstacles for Central in region tournament play, if not in the same district.
Other local programs’ classification placements went as anticipated.
McMinn County football expected to drop to Class 5A the next two years with its enrollment of 1,430, and it is, likely into a region with Walker Valley, Rhea County, Lenoir City, Ooltewah and Howard. McMinn basketball, baseball and softball will be in Class AAAA, likely in a district with traditional rivals Bradley Central, Cleveland, Walker Valley and Ooltewah. McMinn soccer and volleyball easily remain in AAA.
Central football will stay in Class 3A as expected. Region 3-3A opponents Sweetwater, Loudon, Signal Mountain and Brainerd are also still in 3A, but Red Bank will be in 4A. Central volleyball also stays in AA.
Meigs’ classifications all remain the same with its 505 enrollment: 2A in football, AA in basketball, baseball and softball and A in volleyball.
Projections earlier this month had Region 2-2A member Rockwood dropping to Class A in football, but Thursday’s classification list has Rockwood remaining in 2A. Cumberland Gap, Oneida and Wartburg are also still 2A, thus likely keeping Meigs’ football region intact.
Of note in football, Peabody, which defeated Meigs in last year’s Class 2A state championship game, is slated to drop to Class 1A.
As projected earlier, Central and Meigs will lose Sequoyah as a district opponent for basketball, baseball and softball, as Sequoyah will be in Class AAA. However, Tellico Plains and Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences will climb up from A to AA. Tellico, notably, used to be a mainstay in District 5-AA with Central and Meigs.
However there will be a shakeup in Chattanooga, with many former region obstacles such as Red Bank, Hixson, East Ridge, Chattanooga Central and Signal Mountain jumping to Class AAA, while Howard will be in AAAA. That changes the region outlook for Central and Meigs considerably – and perhaps their district and region placements as well.
Marion County, Bledsoe County and Sequatchie County, a bit further west, are also AA in those sports and could factor into the new district and region configuration for Class AA in the southeast of the state.
Districts and regions will be determined and announced soon after the Oct. 29 deadline to play up a class, giving schools a chance to appeal their placements before the Board of Control meets Nov. 12 to finalize them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.