SWEETWATER — McMinn Central fell behind early and could never catch up in a 65-49 loss at Sweetwater in the District 5-AA Tournament consolation game on Tuesday.
Sweetwater hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 18-4 by the end of the opening period. Central played even with the Wildcats after that, but could not make up for the poor start.
“That was the story of the game, we were down 18-4 early,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We’ve got a young team with a new coach in the middle of the pandemic.
“We are still learning. But we were not tough enough. We were tough at times, but not tough enough. We didn’t defend like we should have.”
Darius Carden and Gabe Masingale were named to the All-District Tournament Team.
The Chargers will travel to Chattanooga at Tyner on Saturday in the first round of the Region 3-AA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Wildcats drained a pair of three-pointers and then hit a bucket and another trey to take an 11-0 lead with 4:32left in the first.
Central scored shortly after that on a pair of free throws by Samuel Masingale, but didn’t score again until a layup at the first-quarter buzzer by Jyrel Arnwine.
Sweetwater was up 22-4 early in the second quarter before the Chargers got on track.
Gabe Masingale and McCain Baker each hit ‘3’s and later Baker hit another trey to make it 29-13.
Central scored three more times in the second on a pair of free throws by Samuel Masingale and a three-point play and bucket by Gabe Masingale.
Central went to the half trailing 35-20 despite losing the second quarter only 17-16.
Central came out strong from the intermission and won the third quarter 15-13. Darius Carden led off the third with a bucket and that was followed by a field goal by Gabe Masingale and then two buckets by Samuel Masingale.
That cut Sweetwater’s lead to just 10 points at 38-28 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
But the Wildcats again surged ahead and led 48-30 with 1:35 left in the period.
A 3-pointer by Arnwine and a bucket by Carden made it 48-35 going to the fourth.
The Chargers couldn’t close the gap in the fourth, losing the period 17-14 on the way to a 65-49 loss.
Carden led the Chargers with 12 points while Baker and Gabe Masingale both finished with 10.
