ENGLEWOOD — It’s been a difficult start for McMinn Central so far, but the Chargers are hoping to get on the right track at home this Friday.
Central (0-3) faces another winless team in Polk County (0-3) for its fourth contest of the year.
“They are in the same boat we are, still looking for a first win,” Central Coach Derrick Davis said. “Just like us, they are struggling to get in the win column.”
The Wildcats are running a split-back veer on offense and are multiple on defense, usually a 4-3 or 5-2 alignment.
Polk was competitive with Copper Basin, a Class 1A school, before losing 29-18 and then fell convincingly to Silverdale Academy and Marion County. Central will face Copper Basin on Oct. 9.
The Chargers have been competitive at times, losing 20-0 to Class 6A McMinn County and trailing Sweetwater only 13-0 at the half before a lopsided loss.
Davis said his team has done some good things and has “played hard at times,” but that Central is its own worst enemy.
“Offensively we have been struggling to finish drives when we move the ball down the field,” Davis said. “We get a turnover or run out of downs, we just can’t seem to finish. When we get a couple or three touchdowns down, we start having to do some things we are not really wanting to do and throwing the ball a lot.
“It just sort of spirals out of control there. We are doing some good things, but we are not doing enough of them consistently.”
Davis said his team is pretty healthy at this time, though like all schools, the Chargers are dealing with the coronavirus.
“We are OK, it’s just week to week. You don’t know who is going to be quarantined,” Davis said. “We are battling some injuries. But like everybody, we’ve had kids quarantined. We’ve had guys quarantined about every Friday. We are starting to get a few back, but we have also lost some.
“It’s just a battle every week and it’s just the next person up has to be ready to go. They have to be able to go in and produce.”
Davis coached Polk from 2000-2018. While the most important thing is to get a win for the program, Davis admits it’s an important game for him personally as well.
“You spend as much time there as I did it means a lot,” Davis said. “But it’s our next opponent. I haven’t even thought about them until this week. We are only focused on them, but yes, there’s no doubt it’s a big one for me. I had a lot of times, a lot of years spent there.”
Davis took over a downtrodden program at Polk in 2000 and eventually turned the Wildcats into a perennial playoff team. He is hoping to do the same at Central.
This year has been tough so far and the virus has affected the schedule not only in terms of games, but also extracurricular activities associated with games such as senior nights. Central, which has 15 seniors, will hold its senior night this Friday.
“It’s been a good group. That’s why we are doing it now. I’d like to see these guys at least, in case something happens, be able to get a senior night,’ Davis said. “We would like to get this thing on track for them in terms of won-loss record.
“There is still a lot of football to be played so hopefully we can get it going in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.