The Lady Bulldogs continued their late-season roll with one of the league’s upper echelon as their latest victim.
The Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball team took down Milligan 71-62 on Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium. Milligan had entered the evening second in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) standings.
TWU (16-7, 14-7 AAC) has now won seven of its last eight games. The Lady Bulldogs led 18-15 after one quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 53-43 after three quarters. Wesleyan had its largest lead with 5:53 left, 61-45, but Milligan whittled the margin as close as 64-59 with 2:22 remaining. But the Lady Bulldogs put the game away with free throws down the stretch.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz led TWU with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Wright scored 14 points and Alexis Bates 11 points. The Lady Bulldogs made 18-24 free throws, out-rebounded Milligan 38-36 and scored 16 points off 13 Milligan turnovers.
The Lady Bulldogs, currently fifth in the AAC standings, are back in action Saturday at Montreat.
MILLIGAN 69, BULLDOGS 63: The TWU men’s team lost its third straight game.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 13-7) fell behind by as many as 11 points in the first half before ending the first half on a 14-4 run and heading into halftime down 28-27.
Wesleyan had surged ahead 47-40 with 9:48 left, but it could not hold onto the lead. Milligan had retaken the lead for good, 57-56, with 3:51 remaining.
Kobe Pride led the Bulldogs with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Ty Patterson added 11 points and also snagged seven boards.
TWU is still second in the AAC standings, but its next game is 6 p.m. Thursday at home against the league leader Union College, who is ranked No. 5 in the latest NAIA poll. The Bulldogs follow that game with a road trip Saturday to Montreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.