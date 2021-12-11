ETOWAH — Englewood swept a pair of games at Mountain View on Thursday.
The Lady Rams earned the 53-38 win. Malea Masingale led Englewood with 18 points. Lily Wright and Lily Graves both chipped in 11 points.
Maddie Kirkpatrick scored 16 points for Mountain View, who had three starters foul out, which allowed Englewood to rally from behind for the win.
The Englewood boys then defeated Mountain View 40-36 in overtime. Drake Frazier led the Rams with 11 points. Landin McInturff added nine points.
Jake Goodin topped Mountain View's scoring with 15 points and Landyn Defriece finished with 10.
