DECATUR - Meigs County's volleyball team continued on its path toward completing its goals Wednesday night with a three-set victory over Polk County in the District 4-A Tournament semifinals.
The Lady Tigers (12-0, 9-0) won 25-9, 25-16, 25-10. The victory puts Meigs in the district tournament finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. versus the Tellico-Copper Basin winner, which will be held right before Meigs plays. Wednesday's win also clinches a Region 4 playoff berth.
"Our goal is host the region and, hopefully, reach the state tournament," Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said.
In order to have a chance to host a region game, the Lady Tigers have to win the district tournament on Thursday. A loss tonight means Meigs will travel in the first round of the region.
On Wednesday, Swafford thought the Lady Tigers played well, especially up front.
"Our middle hitters had a really good night, Ella Scott and Olivia Miller," Swafford said. "Ellla Crowder played well and Anna Crowder had a good night as well. Everyone played hard and communicated well."
Despite only having a program for three years this will be the second time in a row Meigs will play in the region tournament. Last year the Lady Tigers were ousted by Greeneville in the Class A Sectional.
Meigs 3, Polk 0
The Lady Tigers got off to a good start behind some solid serving by Sara Swafford. Meigs continued to dominate the first set and was ahead 22-7. The Lady Tigers closed out the set with several kills by Ansley Wade and one by Olivia Miller. Meigs won the set 25-9.
Polk bounced back and was ahead 8-2 early in the second set before Meigs rallied. Kills by Anna Crowder and Miller helped bring Meigs back and a scoring shot by Jacelyn Stone tied the match at 13-13.
Miller added two more spikes and the Lady Tigers later led 18-14 and dominated the rest of the set. Scott scored the final point for Meigs and the Lady Tigers took the second set 25-16.
Neither team could pull away early in the third set but Meigs surged ahead with Anna Crowder serving the ball well and Scott adding a couple more kills. A spike by Jaci Powell gave Meigs a 21-8 lead and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 25-10 third set victory, giving Meigs the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.