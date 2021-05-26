MURFREESBORO — Maddox Mayfield’s first state medal came as a bit of a surprise to her. She made sure the second one didn’t.
The McMinn Central freshman began her afternoon holding on to eighth place in the girls’ 100-meter dash in the TSSAA Small Class State Track & Field Championships meet on Tuesday at Rockvale High School.
With one medal in hand after an anxious wait for the final results board in the 100m, Mayfield then finished with authority in the 200m later Tuesday, passing three competitors on the way to a fifth-place finish and her second trip to the state podium.
Quite a way for Mayfield to finish her first year of high school track — as a double state medalist.
“It’s exciting; I really talked about placing in both, and it feels awesome,” Mayfield said. “The 100, I was shocked because I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not, and I felt like I ran a slow race in the 100. The 200, it was really awesome passing everybody.”
Both of Mayfield’s races at the state meet were personal records and new Central school records, even her “slow” 100m time of 12.79 seconds. Mayfield ran the 200m in 26.10 seconds.
“She’s an athlete, period,” said Central coach Shannon Goodin about Mayfield. “But as far as that goes, I always thought the 200 was her best event and she showed it tonight. She really shined.
“She’s a little bit off at the start, but I think if we get some good block work in on her, I think that’s the only thing that’s holding her back from competing for the top three or better. She’s an athlete, and she’s got great work ethic. She gets things done, and I expect big things from her these next three years.”
And that start is one of the things Mayfield plans to work on as she sets her sights on the top of the podium the next three years at Central.
“I plan on getting first the next three years,” Mayfield said. “Getting to the top and working really hard to get down my times, get my starts down and get more speed.”
In the morning half of the meet Tuesday, Central senior Carsi Beaty threw three straight personal-record distances in the girls’ discus. Her first throw was 77 feet, 4 inches, the second one 77’ 10” and the third one 79’ 2”. That last throw was good for Beaty to finish state in 11th place — four spots above her seeding coming into the meet.
“I think that’s pretty awesome,” Beaty said. “I hoped to get 80 (feet), but I got pretty close. That’s pretty awesome to PR three times at state, so I’m pretty proud of that.”
Jonah Adams, a junior at Central, finished the boys’ 1600m run in 10th place with a time of 4:58.69. According to Goodin, Adams had gotten out too fast on his first lap.
“That pretty much broke him at that point,” Goodin said. “He started out too fast instead of sticking with his regiment.”
Freshman Molly Masingale, who was also set to run in the girls’ 200m, had to hold out due to injury.
Between Mayfield’s double medal performance and Beaty’s improvement in the discus, Tuesday was a day Goodin could call “fabulous.”
“Carsi’s first year, been throwing probably 10 weeks and makes three PRs at the state level, that’s pretty big,” Goodin said. “Maddox comes in and breaks two school records at the state, what else can you ask for?
“Those kids are good kids and athletically confident enough in themselves to push themselves to get to a place beyond what they were comfortable with and make big gains for themselves. I thought that was awesome.”
