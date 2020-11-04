Englewood split its basketball games with Tellico Plains Junior High School on Monday.
The Lady Rams sustained their first loss in two years, falling in the girls' game 45-28. McCary Beaty led Englewood with 11 points, and Reagan Baker and Malea Masingale scored 5 points each. Leading Tellico was Karina Bystry with 26 points, with Lexy Moore adding 8.
Englewood's boys scratched out a 42-39 win, led by Reese Frazier with 28 points. Tyler Oaks scored 8 points for the Rams, and Jesse Holden 4 and Drake Frazier 2. Leading Tellico were KT Hamilton with 14 points and Rylan Woods with 12.
