ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central sometimes made it difficult on itself trying to close out a tense volleyball match. Not too long ago, that would’ve spelled trouble.
But these Chargerettes are a different team with a different mentality now, and they showed it again by holding off a Sequoyah comeback attempt and finishing off a four-set 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 victory over their District 5-AA rivals Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
Central (4-5, 2-3 District 5-AA) had built a 2-0 set lead before surrendering the third set to the Lady Chiefs. Sequoyah had led the fourth set 17-13, but freshman Jaxyn Hawn landed two well-placed kills and Aaliyah Price followed with two straight aces on serve to spark the Chargerettes’ match-clinching 12-3 run.
Lucy Davis tipped home a kill that landed right on the sideline, and Hawn added her third kill of the fourth set, and fourth for the match, to continue Central’s final surge. The match ended with the Lady Chiefs hitting the ball into the net.
“That goes back to them being able to talk with each other there, too,” said Chargerettes coach Jenna Adams. “And before, a lot of times they’ll get down on each other or whatever, and it just builds and builds and builds, and then we lose and everybody’s down. So if we can just say, ‘shake that one off,’ or ‘shake the next one off,’ and keep it going. That’s what made a difference in these games that we have played just now.”
Tuesday’s win puts Central in the thick of the scramble for district tournament seeding. The Chargerettes got a split with Sequoyah with Tuesday’s win, and they also own a split against defending District 5-AA champion Kingston.
“I just told them, if they would play like that and talk and work as a team, there’s nobody in our district that can beat us,” Adams said. “Nobody can. We already beat Kingston one time, we already beat Sequoyah one time. And you can say that was their off game or whatever, it doesn’t matter. But if they can play the way they know that they can play, then they can win.”
The match was tightly contested throughout, with several lengthy points. The first set was tied 13-13 before Price landed the first two of her team-leading six aces and Lucy Davis sent down a kill to get the Chargerettes some separation. Hailey Curtis also served up one of her four aces, and Kampbell Darnell recorded two of her three kills for the match in the opening set, the second of those putting Central ahead 1-0 in sets.
Central jumped ahead 12-5 in the second set with Curtis getting her lone kill and another ace and Davis sending home two more of her team-high seven kills. But Sequoyah answered with an 8-2 run, closing the match to a one-point margin. The Chargerettes could not build any more than a four-point lead the rest of the set, but another Curtis ace and Davis kill helped keep Central afloat all the way to a 2-0 set lead.
Davis’ two aces helped Central to a 15-10 lead in the third set, but again the Lady Chiefs hit back with a run, jumping ahead 17-16 after a 7-1 spurt. Sequoyah finished the third set on another 4-1 burst to force a fourth.
The Chargerettes continued at times to struggle with their hits, serves and digs in the fourth set, as Sequoyah used a 6-0 run to flip Central’s 8-5 lead to an 11-8 deficit. But the Chargerettes were able to hang around, not falling behind more than four points before making their winning move.
Central finished with a 17-15 edge on kills, with Price and Callahan Nichols also getting one kill each. The Chargerettes served 12 aces to the Lady Chiefs’ six.
The Chargerettes have the rest of the week off and play again 6 p.m. Monday at home against Lenoir City in a non-district match. Central then resumes District 5-AA play 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, against Loudon in The Roundhouse.
