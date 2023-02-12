One McMinn Central wrestler has advanced past the round of region in the program's first year back in competition in more than a decade.
Gio Broling finished fourth place at 113 pounds in the Region 3-A tournament Saturday at Alcoa High School. With his finish, the sophomore qualified for the Section 2-A tournament, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at Soddy-Daisy High School.
Central restarted its wrestling program this season under head coach Jon Rechtorovic after having been dormant since 2010.
Meanwhile, McMinn County advanced three wrestlers after action in the Region 3-AA tournament Saturday at Bradley Central High School.
Joseph Douglas finished in third place at 113 pounds, Nick Vincent third at 170 and NaQuan Vincent fourth at 195. Douglas and the Vincents move on to the Section 2-AA tournament Saturday, Feb. 18, at Howard High School.
Wrestlers who finish within the top four in the sectional tournament advance to the TSSAA state tournament.
Broling won his first-round match by pin in 3:56 over Brian Donahue of Northview Academy. He then lost by pin to eventual region champion Ricky Lester of Stone Memorial, but bounced back in consolations with a 19-7 major decision win over Pigeon Forge's Ferdinand Rivera to qualify for the sectional. Broling lost the third-place match by pin to Cocke County's Jayden Mondragon.
Douglas, a sophomore, fell by pin to eventual region titlist Chase Walker of Cleveland, but then pinned Ooltewah's Maxwell Douglas in 1:20 to take third.
Nick Vincent, a junior, pinned Rhea County's Jason Johnson in the first round in 2:21, then lost by pin to Cleveland's Lucas Szymborski, the eventual region champion. Vincent bounced back with a 4-0 decision win over Walker Valley's Joshua Van Wyk, then pinned Ooltewah's Jaden Harbin in 4:11 in the third-place match.
NaQuan Vincent, a senior, began with a pin in 2:55 of Howard's Cortez Houser, then took a 15-0 technical fall loss to eventual champion Tyson Russel of Cleveland. Vincent pinned Rhea's Martin Campos in 1:31 to clinch his sectional berth, then lost by pin in the third-place match to Bradley Central's Lane Hicks.
Central placed 10th as a team in the Region 3-A tournament. Clifton Wilson, at 170 pounds, also finished in sixth place for the Chargers.
McMinn finished sixth as a team in the Region 3-AA tournament. Five other Cherokees placed sixth in their respective weight classes: Brayden Fletcher (106), Isaiah Ison (138), Evan Guffey (145), Jared Pettitt (160) and Brad Simmons (220).
