Tennessee Wesleyan University basketball swept past Kentucky Christian in a pair of games Wednesday at home, extending a pair of win streaks in the process.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz came off the bench and scored 11 and Alexis Bates shot 6 for 12 to total 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
The hosts outscored the Lady Knights 37-33 in the first half, connecting on six three-pointers.
“We got off to a good start,” Lady Bulldogs coach Jeff Rice said. “And we were taking really good shots the way we want to get them on kickouts, on skips or inside-outs.”
Third quarter woes saw the Lady Bulldogs fall down by nine with 1:40 left to play in the period. That led to them losing the third quarter 22-11 and they trailed going into the fourth quarter 55-48.
However, the Lady Bulldogs chipped away at the nine-point deficit. They took the lead for good as they made eight field goals in the fourth quarter while holding the Lady Knights to two of 13 shooting in the final frame.
“We made enough in the fourth quarter to come back from a pretty good size deficit,” Rice said. “We got it done on the defensive end. We rebounded very well and contested the inside.”
The Lady Bulldogs will look to extend their win streak as they play Columbia College on Jan. 27.
Tyler Jones scored 16 points and Peyton West added 13 for the Bulldogs, who won their third straight game on Wednesday. Darius Butler came off the bench to score 14 with five rebounds.
“It was good to get everybody out there on the court. We don’t get that many opportunities, so it was good to get those guys experience,” said Bulldogs coach Ray Stone.
The Bulldogs shot 20 for 32 (62%) in the first half, while the Knights went 15 of 35 (35%). The hosts had a season high in assists with 24 in the game as well.
The Bulldogs led by as much as 21 points in the first half, but the Knights closed with 15 to end the half down 52-37.
“It was a good experience for those guys who don’t get a lot of playing time to battle their run,” Stone said. “I could have easily gone with the original group and stuck it out, but I believed in them, and I want them to believe in themselves. They competed and responded, and we were able to go in with a decent lead at halftime.”
In the second half, both teams traded buckets as the Knights never took a lead in the game. The Knights did go on a 9-0 run in the fourth, but the Bulldogs pulled away to secure the win.
“A win is a win,” Stone stated. “Whether it’s home or away, we just try to protect the home, of course, and try and get as many wins on the road as possible.”
The Bulldogs are back in action on Jan. 28 versus Columbia International University.
