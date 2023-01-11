CLEVELAND – The McMinn County boys’ basketball team stayed undefeated in District 5-4A play at the expense of their fiercest rival Bradley Central with a 68-60 win Tuesday in Jim Smiddy Arena.
The Cherokees and the Bears went back and forth in the first quarter, and McMinn led 11-9 heading into the second quarter. McMinn did not allow any second chances opportunities and limited the Bears to one shot in the first quarter.
The Tribe (12-6, 5-0 District 5-4A) used the second quarter to expand their lead as they led 18-13 with 5:03 left to play in the first half, then to 25-16 with 3:39 left to play in the first half, forcing a Bears timeout. McMinn hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and go into halftime leading 33-22.
“We felt like we had them on the verge the whole first half,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey. “We felt like we were going to take control. I told our guys to calm down, relax and trust what we do.”
The Cherokees drained three more 3-pointers in the third, with Caden Hester making two of those and Tucker Monroe another from the corner. McMinn out-scored the Bears 18-16 in the third quarter and went into the fourth with a 51-38 lead.
The Cherokees did just enough in the fourth as the Bears made their late push. Hayden Smith hit timely shots and finished with a game-high 22 points.
“I thought Hayden Smith was tremendous tonight. He was all over the place, super-active, and when he does that it makes our team so much better,” Casey said. “I’m really proud of my team. We still control our own destiny, we’re still undefeated in the district, so that’s what we like.”
BEARETTES 82, LADY CHEROKEES 18: The McMinn girls were held without a point in the first quarter on the way to a blowout loss on the road, with turnovers and missed layups leading to the Lady Cherokees (12-8, 4-1) trailing 24-0 by the end of the period.
The game got out of hand even more for the Lady Cherokees in the second quarter as they trailed 52-3 at halftime. The Bearettes (17-0, 5-0) allowed no easy baskets at the rim for McMinn.
Aubrey Gonzalez missed Tuesday’s game due to the ankle injury she suffered Friday against Rhea County, the latest casualty this season for the Lady Tribe, who were already missing Peytyn Oliver after her season-ending ACL tear in December.
“They were better than us, but we kept fighting,” said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. “That’s the first time we were without them (Gonzalez, and Oliver). We just got to have people step up, that’s just the way it goes. We had guards that had to do things that hadn’t played, and you come into a place like this it had to be tough.”
Jaz Moses scored a team high seven points for the Lady Cherokees.
“We’ll look forward to Friday night, correct it and go with it and do the best we can,” Tucker said.
Both McMinn teams are back in action Friday at Cleveland, with the girls’ game tipping off first at 6 p.m., and the boys’ game following at roughly 7:30. The boys’ game is a battle of two teams undefeated in District 5-4A play, with sole possession of first-place in the district on the line.
