ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central sent its seniors off on a good note with a 6-4 victory over Kingston on Thursday.
The Chargers recognized seniors Austin Summey, Luke Morris, Josyah Farner, Dakota Evans and Trey Allen, along with their parents, before the game.
“To send them out, their last home game, with a win is special,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “Especially this group and against a quality team like Kingston.”
The Chargers swung the bats when they needed to in scoring opportunities and Morris came through with a good pitching performance.
“We have been hitting better in the last week or so,” Shepherd said. “(McCain) Baker stepped up tonight … Summey has been hitting and (Ayden) Plemmons has been hitting well. Hitting is contagious.
“Luke pitched really well tonight. He threw strikes tonight and let the defense make plays.”
The Chargers will have two road games next week, traveling to Sequoyah on Monday and then to Anderson County on Tuesday. The District 3-2A tournament starts on Thursday.
Baker led off the Central half of the first inning, stole second base and then scored on a single by Summey to put the Chargers up 1-0.
Kingston went up 2-1 with a pair of runs in the second inning and later went up 3-1 in the third.
The Chargers cut the deficit down to 3-2 in the bottom of the third when Baker scored on a groundout by Summey. Baker had reached on an error earlier in the inning.
Central then had its big inning in the fifth.
Baker again reached on an error and advanced on a single by Plemons. Baker then scored on the same play due to an error to tie the game at 3-3.
Still with just one out, Silas Ward reached on an error, which allowed Plemons to score, making it 4-3 Central. Gabe Masingale entered the game as a courtesy runner and scored on a single by Summey.
Then Morris made it 6-3, Central, on a double that brought home Summey.
Kingston tried to rally in the seventh. The Yellowjackets scored one run to make it 6-4. The final batter of the inning hit a long fly ball to left field on what would have been an extra-base hit with runners on first and second, but Plemmons made a running catch to end the game.
Baker did not have a hit in the game, but reached base three times and scored three times. He also stole three bases. Summey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Those with one RBI each were Morris and Farner.
Morris and Farner also each had doubles and Plemons stole a base.
On the mound, Morris earned the win. He gave up four runs, two of them earned, on four hits in 6-1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.
Zak Derrick got the final two outs of the game without giving up a hit or a run.
