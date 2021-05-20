CHATTANOOGA – Meigs County couldn’t cash in on its opportunities in a 4-2 loss at Red Bank in the Region 3-AA title game on Wednesday.
Red Bank started strong with two runs each in the first and third innings to go up 4-0. The Lady Tigers had their chances, but stranded eight runners on base.
Meigs pushed across a pair of runs in the seventh inning and had runners on base, but couldn’t make the big play in the final inning.
“We just couldn’t get the big hit we needed,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We had our chances. I thought Lainey (Fitzgerald) really hung tough after giving up a few early runs.”
Despite the loss, Meigs’ season continues as the Region 3-AA runner-up. The Lady Tigers (20-10) will travel to Sequatchie on Friday. The Lady Indians (29-7) have won 19 games in a row, including a 12-11 win over Upperman in the Region 4-AA championship game on Wednesday.
No official game time had been announced as of press time.
“When the season started I didn’t know we would be in this game,” Davis said. “I am proud of all of them. We’ve got one game for the chance to go to the state tournament, that’s all you can ask for.”
Red Bank 4, Meigs 2
Red Bank pitcher Bailee Phillips put the Lady Lions on top 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run.
Red Bank added to its lead in the third on an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Phillips kept Meigs off the bard for the next few innings, though the Lady Tigers did have their chances.
Toryn Lawson and Fitzgerald led off the Meigs half of the fifth with a pair of singles. But two strikeouts and a fly out got Red Bank out of the inning unscathed.
Ella Scott hit a two-out single in the sixth and went to third on an error. A strikeout ended the inning, however.
Meigs made things interesting in the seventh with a pair of runs and runners on base.
Lawson was hit by a pitch to start the seventh and then Fitzgerald singled. Olivia Miller entered as a courtesy runner for Fitzgerald.
The next batter struck out and Jacelyn Stone sacrificed Lawson to third and Miller to second.
With two outs, Madison Hughes hit a line drive to left field to bring home Lawson and Miller and cut Red Bank’s lead to 4-2.
Carlee McLemore then drew a walk, putting runners on first and third with two outs.
The final batter struck out, however, to end the game and give Red Bank the 4-2 victory.
Phillips finished with 15 strikeouts for Red Bank. But Fitzgerald had a good game as well despite a couple of early troublesome innings.
She gave up four runs on just three hits in six innings. She struck out eight and walked one.
The Lady Tigers outhit the Lady Lions 7-3 and left eight runners stranded. Stone and Fitzgerald each had two hits while Hughes knocked in a pair of RBIs.
