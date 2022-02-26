Sam Goodin was just a kid in second grade when Tennessee Wesleyan won its first-ever NAIA national championship in 2012, and he thought that might be cool to do himself when he grew up.
He will now have the opportunity.
Goodin, now a senior for the McMinn County baseball team, signed to continue his education and baseball career with the Bulldogs during a ceremony Friday, Feb. 18, at McMinn County High School, and he will stay in his hometown of Athens to suit up for one of the NAIA’s top programs.
It was a process 10 years in the making, starting from when Goodin was present to greet the 2012 title team as it arrived back on campus and stepped off the bus.
“In 2012 they had won the championship, and I was younger than my brother (Jack) sitting over there,” Goodin said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I’ve been friends with Brady (son of TWU head coach Billy Berry) all my life, so we both went to meet them as they came back, and as they got back, one of their players gave me a hat. And I’m just like, ‘Dude, this would be so cool someday to win a title like this and come back home and be in front of the hometown.’”
“That’s a consideration that I had, and that did play a big part of my decision there. Being able to be a part of a team that’s championship-caliber, that’s what I want, and to compete is what I love.”
Goodin already held offers from a couple of TWU’s opponents in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), namely Bryan College and Knoxville-based Johnson University, as well as Roane State Community College. But while he was pondering those options, the Bulldogs came calling with their offer — and Goodin’s decision couldn’t have been made any easier.
“I’m proud of where I come from. I love being here, I’m around everyone I love, and I’ve grown up here and done everything,” said Goodin, who plans to major in business at Wesleyan. “It’s made me who I am, so I’m proud to continue playing with what I think is one of the best programs around.”
Goodin is aware he will have “everything” to work on toward his goal of seeing the field with the Bulldogs.
“High school and college, there’s that big difference. I’ve got to work on just my whole entire game aspect,” Goodin said. “Competing with those guys, winning a spot if I have to. Whether my role is a backup guy or if I play, I’ve just got to expand what I know and be a learner of the game.”
Versatility has been Goodin’s hallmark during his career with the Cherokees. Goodin played catcher his freshman year, before COVID-19 robbed him of his sophomore season. With McMinn back on the baseball diamond his junior year, Goodin played mainly at third base.
“Sam has always been a very versatile player for us from his freshman year on,” said McMinn head coach Matt Ray. “Early on he started as a catcher for us and got a lot of innings and a lot of starts behind the plate. And we always knew all along that he could play infield and play it well. But then the last couple of years he’s been our third baseman, and he can move around, and he’s always competed and battled at the plate.”
That versatility and experience playing at multiple positions has Goodin confident he can fill any role Berry asks him to at TWU.
“Coach Berry told me I’ve got the possibility of catching and playing infield, and maybe some outfield,” Goodin said. “So nothing new to me, I’ve played all the way around. I know I’m capable of it, and I’m willing to do whatever I can to play.”
Goodin also knocked some important hits during the Cherokees’ historic run last spring to the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance, which according to Ray is a testament to his perseverance.
“There was one year in particular where the first few weeks of the season, he was crushing balls but was probably 0-30,” Ray said. “And he hit balls well, but right at people, and the one thing we saw from him was he never complained about it and just kept going, and sooner or later he broke out of that little slump, if you want to call it that. It’s tough to do when you’re doing all you can and you’re doing nothing out of it. But just the way he can handle that adversity, we were very pleased with how he did that. And he’s that way in all aspects of our game.”
Goodin is about to display another aspect to his game this season — pitching. Something Goodin said he has not done a lot.
“I’m more just a thrower. I’m not a pitcher,” Goodin said. “I just sling it and if it’s in the strike zone, it’s in the strike zone. If somebody hits it, they hit it. it’s whatever. I’ll do what I can to get outs, and whatever helps us win, it doesn’t matter how we do it as long as we do it.”
But despite his inexperience on the mound, Goodin is eager to learn, as always. He was aware the pitching staff needs all the able arms it can get after last year’s graduations of current NCAA Division I freshmen Andrew Ronne, Hayden Frank and Will Grimmett.
“Last year we lost (three of) those four guys that we relied on a lot,” Goodin said. “So they asked me, and I’d love to, I’d love to help as much as I can. And if throwing is what I need to do, then that’s what I’m going to do.
“I love it. It’s always something new, you know. I’m a big-time student of the game, I love to call it. I love to learn, I love challenging myself, really, making stuff harder than it should be to prefect my craft.”
As for how his development as a member of the Cherokees’ pitching rotation is coming along, Goodin admits he’s still a bit of a work in progress.
“We’ve been throwing bullpens for a while, and I’ve been in there. It’s not bad,” Goodin said. “It’s different for me because that’s just not what I do, so getting my arm in condition for that has been rough.”
But before Goodin begins the college part of his baseball career, he’d like to end his McMinn chapter with a District 5-4A championship, another region title and one more trip to the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.
“Expectations are the same. I don’t expect anything different,” Goodin said. “We’re going to come out there and compete. We’re going to win some games, a lot of games, and everybody is going to see us and think we may be washed-up, but that’s the least of their worries. We’re going to be out there, and we’re coming for them.”
