TELLICO PLAINS — The Lady Tigers and Tigers brought their booms on the road Tuesday as Meigs swept Tellico.
The Lady Tigers were down by 10 with three and a half minutes to play but rallied for a 40-39 after Tellico missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1.4 seconds to play.
Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said it was a tough game in which she said she was pleased her team pulled out the comeback win.
“It was a good road win for us,” Jenkins said. “I am proud of my girls for fighting back. They played hard defensively and offensively we played within ourselves. We can use this game to continue to grow.”
The Tigers didn’t have quite as close a game in terms of the final score, but it was still a back and forth game until the fourth quarter. Meigs won 71-58.
“This was a good district win on the road,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “This is a hard place to win at. In the second half we played better defense, especially against the 3-ball. We hit some clutch shots down the stretch and made our free throws.”
The Tigers (9-8, 3-2) and Lady Tigers (10-8, 4-1) have two more games, both at home, this week as Loudon visits Decatur on Thursday and Sweetwater visits on Friday.
Lawson scored all of Meigs’ points in the second quarter on three field goals as Tellico took an 18-14 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Bears increased that lead in the third quarter and led 29-20 going to the fourth.
Things looked bleak for the Lady Tigers as they were behind 39-29 with 3:29 left in the game. But, for Meigs fans at least, that’s when the game got interesting as in the span of about two minutes Meigs was able to tie the game.
Lawson started off the rally with a pair of free throws and then Sara Swafford drained a three-pointer to make it 39-34. Then a three-pointer by Hennessee cut Meigs’ deficit to two at 39-37 with 2:05 to play.
Then, with 1:44 to play, Lawson hit a shot to tie the game, 39-39.
Neither side could score with both teams committing a couple of turnovers and missed shots. Lawson then broke through on the free throw line to make it 40-39 with 30.4 seconds to play.
Meigs was called for a foul with 11.7 seconds to play, but Tellico missed the front end of a 1-and 1. Tellico quickly fouled and Meigs also missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Tellico hurried the ball down the floor and, with Meigs ahead 40-39, the Lady Tigers was called for a foul with 1.4 seconds to play.
Fortunately for Meigs, the Lady Bears again missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Meigs grabbed the rebound as the buzzer went off to give the Lady Tigers the win.
It was a close game where even minute details decided the game.
“That’s why we say we have to do all the little things right,” Jenkins said. “We have to rebound, we have to make our free throws, we have to limit our turnovers and we have to box out.”
Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 21 points. Hennessee scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
Da’Quawn Tatum made his presence known in the paint as he came off the bench to score a pair of buckets early in the second quarter. Then Shaver completed a three-point play to make it 25-17, Meigs.
Tellico rallied and Meigs led only 34-31 at the half.
The game remained close for most of the third quarter. Meadows hit three-straight 3-pointers around three minutes left in the perid to put Meigs up 53-43.
The Tigers led 55-46 going to the final period.
The Tigers continued to press forward with Madows, Shaver and Tatum all scoring to give Meigs a 64-48 advantage with just under four minutes left to play.
Boshears hit a late shot while Shaver and Cameron Huckabey hit free throws down the stretch to preserve a 71-58 victory.
Meadows led the Tiger with 22 points. Shaver finished with 14 points and Boshears added 10.
