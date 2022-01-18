DECATUR — Meigs Middle School halved a pair of games with visiting Sweetwater on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers lost 30-22. Meigs was led by Taylor McHone, who scored seven points.
The Tigers won 35-14. Tuff Ricker led the Tigers with 23 points and Brady Goins finished with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.