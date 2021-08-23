ENGLEWOOD — Nature brought a nasty surprise for the Black & Blue Game.
It was very likely the only football game to experience rain Friday night in all of East Tennessee. The one storm cell that showed up on the weather radar in this part of the state happened to plant itself right over Englewood and McMinn Central High School’s football field, drenching it in a downpour that started late in the first quarter and lasted nearly the rest of the game.
The rain, however, didn’t change the recent trend of the county rivalry series. The 27-0 win by visiting McMinn County was its seventh consecutive over McMinn Central. It was also the Cherokees’ fourth straight shutout of the Chargers.
“It’s good to come out of here with a win, with the weather like it was, and it being a rivalry game and the way things went,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “I’m just glad to sneak out of here with a big win going back to Athens.”
Quarterback Jayden Miller accounted for all four Tribe touchdowns, two passing and two running. The first score came at the end of a seven-play, 82-yard game-opening drive, with Miller flinging to running back Davion Evans in the flat and Evans running the rest of the 14 yards to the end zone.
The quick and speedy Evans, a standout in basketball for the past two years, made a dazzling impression in his football debut at McMinn. The brother of the Cherokees’ all-time leading rusher Jalen Hunt, who graduated last year, Evans finished with 113 rushing yards on just 11 carries.
Appropriately enough, Evans inherited the No. 17 jersey from his older brother.
“We knew he was going to be special, and he’s just going to get better, that’s the thing,” Cagle said of Evans. “It’s really about four practices at running back is all he’s had, so he’s going to get better and better.”
McMinn’s defense got the three-and-out on Central, and Miller tossed his second touchdown pass on the ensuing possession, scrambling to his left and hitting Caden Hester in stride for the 30-yard score.
Central responded with its most productive drive of the evening, helped along by three Tribe penalties. Quarterback Novice Cox threw a jump ball on a fly route that Darius Carden secured for a 30-yard gain, and the Chargers advanced to the McMinn 6-yard line facing fourth-and-2. Aiden Wilson, however, ended the Central threat with a sack.
“We knew coming in that McMinn County is a different level of physicality than what we’ve seen in the preseason,” said Central first-year coach Matt Moody. “And I told our guys in the second half, I thought we fought pretty much the whole game, and I think our guys effort-wise and attitude-wise were kind of where we wanted it to be. That’s a physical, well-coached football team, and like I said, we knew that coming in and things just didn’t go our way tonight.”
That is when the rain arrived, and it affected McMinn with its first of seven fumbles. Landon Watkins pounced on the loose ball for the first of three Tribe fumbles Central would recover.
“It took us out of what we wanted to do,” Cagle said of the rain. “You think it’s not going to rain for some reason; I don’t know why we would think that, by any means. The ball bag was left open. Every ball we had laying in there was wet. Everything was 40 pounds, and I’m not going to talk about who was responsible, but he’s related to me.”
But McMinn’s defense forced a 37-yard field goal from the Chargers that ended up blocked. Central’s offense did not experience another snap in McMinn territory until the third quarter.
The Cherokees managed one more scoring drive before halftime, with Miller completing a 20-yard pass to Noah Glenn, then scrambling for a 10-yard touchdown run and a 20-0 lead with 36 seconds before the break.
McMinn’s defense ended Central’s first drive of the second half in a three-and-out, and Miller ran a quarterback keeper for 30 yards to the Chargers’ 3-yard line. Miller then lined up as a running back with Hester under center in the heavy package, and Miller took the handoff and finished the drive with the Cherokees’ last touchdown.
Sloppy play took over for both sides after McMinn went up 27-0, with rain still coming down. The Chargers fumbled away their first ensuing snap, then the Tribe coughed up the ball right back to Central. Evans, at defensive back, intercepted Cox’s pass on the first snap after that McMinn turnover, but the Cherokees’ ensuing possession also ended in a lost fumble after five plays.
“It just got really, really sloppy, and a lot of that had to do with the ball being wet,” Cagle said. “And a lot of it too had to do with us losing focus there about midway through the third quarter.”
The two teams each committed three turnovers for the game. Wilson, at defensive end, snagged McMinn’s second interception of a Cox pass early in the fourth quarter.
McMinn out-gained Central in total offense 341-102 for the game.
“We struggled tonight to get any kind of running game going,” Moody said. “They’re big and physical up front, and running the ball inside was tough for us tonight. And so it didn’t really open up a lot of stuff tonight for us to throw the ball around.
“But I told them after it was over that right there is the best team we’ll see this season. So we’ve just got to keep working and getting better and I think their attitude at the end of the game is the right attitude and they’re ready to come to work on Monday.”
Both teams are back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, with McMinn playing its first home game of the season against Cleveland, who is a non-region opponent after the Cherokees dropped to Class 5A while the Blue Raiders remained in 6A. Cleveland won 17-10 at Red Bank in its season opener.
Central remains home to host Tellico Plains, who took down Monroe County rival Sequoyah 20-0 on Friday.
Miller sustained a bruised knee early in the fourth quarter. Cagle said he expects the junior quarterback to be fine, but Hester played the rest of the game at quarterback for the Cherokees.
