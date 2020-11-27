DECATUR — With Meigs County’s success this year came a bounty of awards from Region 2-2A.
The Tigers had eight players winning region superlatives and another 11 earning All-Region Team honors.
Will Meadows was named Co-Region Most Valuable Player, sharing the honor with Oneida’s Kolby Morgan. Meadows, a Class 2A Mr. Football finalist, has run for 1,449 yards and 26 touchdowns on 160 carries so far this season.
Quarterback Logan Carroll received the Offensive Player of the Year honors, and Hagen Lowe claimed the Defensive Player of the Year award.
The Tigers also took three of the position awards, with Malachi Hayden named Offensive Lineman of the Year, Cameron Huckabey listed Wide Receiver of the Year and Ben Smith as Linebacker of the Year.
Rounding out the superlatives for Meigs were Cole Owens, who earned the Newcomer of the Year award, and Logan Oetting, who received the Comeback Player of the Year distinction.
In addition, Jason Fitzgerald was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Named to the All-Region First Team from the Tigers were Hunter Brown, Austin Andrews, Justin Key, Brady Blevins, Dalton Purgason, Bryson Falls and Luke Pendergrass. Receiving Second Team honors were DaQuwan Tatum, Jackson Shaver, Ayden Skinner and Codey Cawood.
With a total of 19 players and one coach receiving region honors, Region 2-2A champion Meigs is still alive in the postseason with a 13-0. The Tigers travel to Trousdale County for a 7 p.m. kickoff today in the Class 2A semifinals, aiming for their second consecutive berth in the BlueCross Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.