SMYRNA — Carson Gary finished his sophomore season in bowling with is second straight trip to the state tournament.
The McMinn County standout bowled a 646 series through four games in the semifinals of the TSSAA Division I Boys’ Bowling Championship on Wednesday at Smyrna Bowling Center.
Gary’s average of 161.5 in the tournament placed him in 34th place at state out of 48 bowlers. Gary rolled a 188 in the first round, followed by rounds of 161, 175 and 122, respectively.
Hardin Valley’s Devean Littlejohn ended up winning the individual state championship, beating Walker Valley’s Jacob Brown in the title match of the ladder round.
With Gary’s trip to the state tournament, McMinn’s bowling season came to a close on a high note.
McMinn’s teams both lost in the first round of their respective district tournaments in the first week of January, with the boys losing 15-12 to Rhea County and the girls 20-7 to East Hamilton. McMinn’s boys went 7-5 overall this season and the girls 2-11.
Gary was one of three McMinn boys who had received All-District 5 Team honors earlier in January, with Chris Jones and Levi Saffles also being named to the team. Named All-District from the girls were Aaliyah Cagle, Hayli Howe and Janae Teague.
