The sharpness, energy and aggression McMinn County has played with most of the baseball season was somehow absent with the District 5-4A top seed on the line against its archrival.
After scoring the two first runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Cherokees surrendered the lead and the game against Bradley Central to begin the series with a 6-3 loss Monday at McMinn County High School.
Needing to salvage a split Tuesday at Bradley Central High School to stay in contention for the No. 1 seed, the Cherokees surrendered a nine-run fifth inning and absorbed a 9-4 defeat to get swept by the Bears.
McMinn (15-5, 9-3 District 5-4A) is now locked in the No. 2 seed for the District 5-4A tournament in May, while Bradley will be the No. 1 seed.
“I just thought we were a little flat. We’re a team that’s high-energy and it wasn’t there,” said McMinn head coach Matt Ray after Monday’s opening loss. “This is a game you shouldn’t have to hunt for that motivation or that energy. And tonight we just didn’t have it.”
McMinn jumped ahead Monday with back-to-back doubles from Reese Frazier and Ty Barnett, and Mason Roderick hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make it a 2-0 lead.
But the Bears scored a run each in the top of the second and third innings to even up the score, helped by a combined three walks and a passed ball.
Baserunning also hurt the Cherokees, with three runners either picked off at first base or caught stealing Monday. One of those baserunning outs happened while Jayden Miller was at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, right before the senior sailed his go-ahead home run over right field.
But because of the baserunning miscue, Miller’s homer was only a solo, putting McMinn ahead just 3-2. Bradley then took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth off three straight singles, with a Tribe outfield error on the last of those leading to the go-ahead score. The Bears then tacked on two more in the sixth on a dropped third strike and errant throw and an RBI double.
Barnett (L) issued seven walks and surrendered eight hits in his 5 2/3-inning start. John Bryson finished out the last 1 1/3 innings.
“We were just timid all the way around, on the bases, at the plate, on the mound, defensively,” Ray said. “And that’s uncharacteristic for us. We’re an aggressive team, and it just wasn’t there tonight.”
BEARS 9, CHEROKEES 4 — Tuesday: For the second straight night, McMinn jumped ahead but could not hold on.
A Barnett RBI double and Roderick groundout for another ribbie put the Cherokees up 2-0 in the top of the first. Then in the second, Brooks Berry singled in a run, and an error on a Roderick ground ball put the Tribe ahead 4-0.
McMinn’s disastrous bottom of the fifth inning started with a one-out error, the Cherokees’ first of three errors in that half inning. Two singles and the Tribe’s second error brought Bradley within 4-2.
Jace Hyde rang up his eighth strikeout of the night for the second out, but a single after drove in two tying runs for the Bears, and another single, walk and error kept Bradley going for the go-ahead run. Two singles after each ushered home two more runs for the Bears, and McMinn found itself facing a five-run deficit.
The Cherokees could put only one runner on in each of the last two innings.
Of the Bears’ nine runs, none of them were earned. Hyde (L) had only walked one and given up six hits in his 4 2/3-inning start. Bryson closed the game the last 1 1/3 innings.
With District 5-4A play finished for the regular season, McMinn is back in action 6 p.m. Monday at home against Boyd-Buchanan for Senior Night.
