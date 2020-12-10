The Meigs County golf teams showed great improvement this year and celebrated their success at Wednesday's banquet.
The Meigs boys defeated rival McMinn Central twice for the first time in several years, earned a win over McMinn County and were the district regular season champions. Both teams reached the region tournament. Individually, Macey Boggess came within 10 strokes of going to the state tournament.
Coach Danny Wilson is also the tennis coach, but had not been a golf coach before. He said there were some growing pains but that the team was easy to work with and he saw a lot of progress between the beginning of the year and the end.
"The first few matches I was learning on the fly in terms of what to do during the matches," Wilson said. "But after a few matches we got comfortable with each other and I saw a lot of improvement. We got better as the season went along."
Wilson could not attend the banquet, but wanted to leave a message to the team.
"I love all of them," Wilson said. "They are a great group to be around and they work hard to get better."
Wilson said seniors Bryce McKenzie, Preston Miller and Trey Peaden did a good job of helping the underclassmen. He also credited his two assistants, Alice Bradford and Mike Yeargan, with helping the team improve throughout the season.
While the seniors will be missed, Wilson expects both the boys and girls teams to achieve more success next season.
"I will be disappointed if we don't win some hardware," Wilson said.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will compete in District 4 this coming season along with Greenback, Loudon, McMinn Central, Sweetwater and Tellico Plains.
On the boys’ side, Chandler Erwin, Connor Mason, Tanner McKenzie, Matthew McKheen, Braden McLemore, Bryson Raper and Alex Schaumburg will all be back.
On the girls’ side, Madison Bradford, Michelle Bradford, Zoe Womac and Bunch will be back. Bunch, who almost reached the state tournament during her performance at the region tournament, was a freshman.
While the players get the most credit for hard work, Wilson said others deserve credit too.
"I want to thank the players, my assistant coaches, our sponsors, our administration and everyone who has been part of our success this year," Wilson said.
