LENOIR CITY — So much went right for McMinn Central in defeat Saturday, except for a few well-placed hits from Lenoir City.
The Panthers scored one run each in the last two innings, the last one in walk-off fashion to hand the Chargers a 6-5 loss at Lenoir City High School, putting a damper on a Central performance that included eight hits and no errors.
“We got a lot of ground balls. We were making plays defensively. Just a couple of balls that landed that fell for them, which cost them, but that’s fine,” said Central coach Chris Shepherd. “I’m proud of these guys. They played well, they hit well, they were impressive at the plate. They weren’t sitting there looking at strike three all day long, so I couldn’t be more proud.”
Austin Summey recorded six strikeouts against four walks, six hits and five earned runs in his six-inning start, which ended with the game tied 5-5.
“One thing, Summey pitched his butt off,” Shepherd said. “He was hitting spots, mixing well, and his slider looked good. He kept a good-hitting team at bay all day today.”
The Chargers (1-3) got on board first on a Silas Ward RBI single in the top of the first. They scored another in the third inning after McCain Baker led off with a single and stole second and third before Alex Ring’s sacrifice fly sent Baker home.
However, Central trailed 4-2 after three innings, with the Panthers scoring two each in the second and third. But Baker and Ayden Plemons hit one-out singles in the fifth inning, and Ring smacked an RBI single and Ward a double for two more runs that put the Chargers ahead 5-4.
Lenoir City’s Trey Wilhite hit an RBI triple that dropped just in front of a diving Charger outfielder, following a two-out walk, to even the score at 5-5, but Summey fanned the next batter to conclude his afternoon.
Central had runners in scoring position with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a groundout ended the Chargers’ threat for go-ahead runs. Drake Randolph then led off the bottom with a double to the wall for the Panthers, stole third base, then scored the winning run on Jordan Caroll’s walk-off sacrifice fly. Ring, who pitched the seventh inning, took the loss.
The Chargers returned home Monday to begin District 3-2A play against area rival Meigs County, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Central plays the second leg of the district series against the Tigers 6 p.m. Tuesday at Meigs.
“I told them, our season starts Monday here, with Meigs on Monday,” Shepherd said. “That’s where it really counts. I’ll count these as preseason even though they’re not. But we’re working some kinks out, and we’ll be all right. I’m proud of them today.”
