The McMinn County baseball team held off Boyd-Buchanan for a 5-3 win to finish the regular season Monday at McMinn County High School.
The Cherokees (19-9) scored two runs in the first, one in the second and two in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Boyd-Buchanan plated one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
The Tribe out-hit the Bucs 12-7. Sam Goodin hit 2-3 with a double and Ty Barnett, Dillen Fields and Mason Roderick 2-4. Goodin, Jace Hyde, Jayden Miller and Hunter McDonald all knocked an RBI each.
Fields (W) recorded six strikeouts against five hits, no walks and one earned run in his five-inning pitching start. Carson Clark and Matthew Pledge pitched one inning each, each of them picking up two strikeouts.
The Cherokees are back in action in the District 5-4A tournament, which takes place at McMinn County High School. The Tribe, seeded No. 2, begins its best-of-three semifinal series against No. 3 Walker Valley at 5 p.m. Friday, then plays the second game of the series noon Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, takes place 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.
(0) comments
