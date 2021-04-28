CROSSVILLE — Meigs County softball cranked out 16 hits as the Lady Tigers battered Cumberland County 12-2 in five innings on the road Tuesday.
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis was understandably pleased with his team’s play.
“We played well tonight,” Davis said. “We hit the ball well from top to bottom (through the lineup). We threw strikes and we made all the (defensive) plays we needed to make.”
The Lady Tigers (16-8) are scheduled to travel to McMinn County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Jets made it 4-2 in the second inning, but Meigs added three more runs in the third inning.
Lawson singled home a run, Ella Crowder’s fielder’s choice scored a run and a fielder’s choice by Madison Hughes brought home the final run of the inning to make it 7-2.
The Lady Tigers went up 9-2 in the fourth on a single by Lawson that scored two runs and then went up 11-2 in the fifth on an RBI single by Scott.
The final run of the game came on a sacrifice fly by Ella Crowder that scored Lawson, who led off the inning with a single.
Meigs finished with 16 hits with Jacelyn Stone having four hits for the second game in a row.
Lawson and Scott each had three hits while Carlee McLemore and Majors each getting two hits. Lawson and Scott each collected three RBIs.
Ella Crowder brought home two runs while Hughes and Anna Crowder each brought home one.
Majors had two doubles while Hughes, Scott and Stone each had one two-bagger.
Meigs took advantage of four Cumberland errors while Meigs committed one.
McLemore picked up the win. She threw all six innings and surrendered just two runs on three hits. She struck out two and walked one.
Stone led off the inning with a single and Hughes hit a fly ball, but was safe on an error.
Stone then scored on a single by Carlee McLemore and one out later, Scott singled home Hughes to put Meigs up 2-0.
The Lady Tigers then pushed across five runs in the fourth to gain a comfortable 7-0 lead.
Stone, who had four hits on the night, hit a one-out single. One out later, McLemore was hit by a pitch. Stone, who stole second earlier in the inning, scored on an error off a ball hit by Anna Crowder.
Ella Scott then doubled home Brianna Crass and Anna Crowder. Crass had entered the game for McLemore. That put Meigs ahead 5-0.
Kennedy Majors then blasted a two-run homer to center field to make it 7-0 Lady Tigers.
Loudon scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-1, but the Lady Tigers then pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fifth.
Miller singled and Stone beat out a bunt.
After the first out, McLemore singled home Miller and then Anna Crowder singled home Stone to give Meigs a 9-1 lead.
The Lady Redskins rallied a bit with three runs in the seventh, but McLemore came in to put the fire out by inducing a ground-out and a strikeout to end the game.
The Lady Tigers cranked out 14 hits.
Stone led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 4-for-4 and scored three runs. McLemore went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Scott went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Majors also had two hits, including her seventh home run. It’s her second homer in the past two games. Anna Crowder also had two hits and drove in a run.
Howard pitched the first six innings for Meigs. She gave up four runs on six hits while striking out 10 and walked five. It was her third win of the year.
McLemore gave up one hit, but no runs in her one inning. She struck out one and walked one.
