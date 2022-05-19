Athens City Middle School baseball set the standard for its program last year, and it was up to this year’s group of Cougars to meet it again.
That they did, winning the Section 2-A championship Saturday at Oakdale Middle School and reaching the TMSAA Class A state tournament for the second straight season.
“With this group, for me the most enjoyment was that we knew what we could accomplish from last year,” said ACMS head coach Trevor Burns. “And I told them at the very beginning, ‘We know how far you can go. We know the bar is set on how far you can go. Now let’s just go do it every year.’ And the fact that we’ve been able to do it two years in a row to get to the state tournament is a testament to our guys and their work ethic, their commitment. They’re not satisfied with being average. They want to be the best there is out there. And I cannot thank them enough for that.”
The Cougars began the tournament by prevailing in a high-scoring semifinals 24-14 over Oliver Springs. ACMS out-hit Oliver Springs 10-7, but pitching was off for both teams as they combined to issue 33 walks. The Cougars issued 14 of those walks but also drew 19 of them from Oliver Springs.
“One of those deals where we come out, and we’re a pretty talented team and we can score pretty well,” Burns said. “But we pride ourselves on pitching and defense, and I always tell my guys if you score one run per inning, you should win. You should not give up more than seven runs. And we get into a sectional game against Oliver Springs where we scored at will, the only problem was we struggled to throw strikes. And that led to a pretty inflated score by Oliver Springs, for sure.”
With the win, ACMS advanced to the sectional championship game against familiar foe Cherokee Middle, from Kingston, whom the Cougars had defeated twice to win the Area 8-A championship the previous week. In a rain that picked up more as the game proceeded, ACMS scored three runs in the second inning and one more in the third. Max Roderick (W) recorded 10 strikeouts in his six-inning start, as the Cougars led 4-0 heading into the seventh.
But Cherokee awoke late as the rain picked up even more, scoring two runs on three hits and a walk off the reliever. Burns then turned to sixth grader Bo Barnett to pick up the save with runners at second and third and only one out.
“That’s two years in a row, too, that I went to a sixth grader in that moment, in that game, the sectional championship, against the same opponent, Cherokee Middle,” Burns said. “Two years in a row I went to a sixth grader to shut the door in the last inning of the section championship to get to state.”
Barnett invoked a ground out for the second out that still brought another run across for Cherokee, narrowing the ACMS lead to 4-3. Burns intentionally walked the cleanup hitter to load the bases again and get a more favorable matchup at the plate, and Barnett delivered with the game-ending strikeout on the 3-2 pitch.
“I walked the bases loaded to get to the five-hole hitter, who we did a really good job with,” Burns said. “We really shut him down the whole game, and I liked the matchup better.”
The Cougars are currently 21-2 overall, with their only losses on the season to Cleveland Middle and the McMinn Central Knights. ACMS split the regular-season series with each of those opponents. The Cougars went through Area 8-A play undefeated at 12-0.
Roderick has been ACMS’ ace on the mound this season. Kade Hyde has been a do-it-all player, being a key pitcher as well as a position player while batting cleanup.
Luke Lawson, who plays shortstop in the field, has hit over .400 this season as the lead-off and also leads in stolen bases. Cooper Wilson has been the catcher through the second half of the season, and Brody Watson, who began the season behind the plate, moved to first base, a switch that Burns said worked out nicely.
Chase McDonald, Bowen Combs and Ace Cagle have all been key players for the Cougars both offensively and defensively.
This year’s Cougars returned six starters from last year’s state tournament team, which Burns believes will be a major benefit when the team begins state tournament play against South Lawrence Middle 5 p.m. CDT Friday at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville.
“I think from the standpoint of the comfortability with my guys, I returned six out of nine starters this year from last year,” Burns said. “So guys who have been a part of this before. And I think that will bode well going into Friday, guys who have been on that stage, who have played on that field in the exact situation. They know how things work.”
ACMS is one of two teams back in the Class A state field, the other being Ridgeview Elementary in the opposite state semifinal. South Lawrence and Three Oaks Middle are the newcomers to state.
If the Cougars win Friday, they play the state championship game 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A loss would put ACMS in the consolation game 3 p.m. Saturday.
Burns believes the support of the community around ACMS plays a major role in the baseball program’s success the last two seasons.
“We’ve got a strong support system, strong parents, the parents who work well with their kids, they push them, they get them outside work,” Burns said. “They’re people who are really invested in their kids’ success. And the support of the community. I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me last year and then repeating this year, a lot of people whether it be social media or just giving me a call. A lot of high school baseball coaches, basketball coaches, guys that are hoping to inherit these young men at the next level and are noticing their success and have been supportive of us and our success.”
