MURFREESBORO — Maddox Mayfield never doubted she was going to finish the evening atop the state podium.
Not when she was seventh after the first turn, and not when she was fifth heading into the last 100 meters. The McMinn Central sophomore switched to a different gear, bursting past the competition on the final straightaway where nobody was going to catch up to her.
With a final lunge to the finish line to stay in front of Austin-East’s Ariya Rice, Mayfield joined exclusive company in the history of Central track and field as the state champion in the Class AA girls’ 400-meter dash on Tuesday at MTSU’s Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium in Murfreesboro.
“I kept my pace the first, I’d say 230 (meters), and then the last 130 I just kicked it in, in the middle right there,” Mayfield said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I just ran the whole thing.
“I was ready for this. I was ready before it, preparing myself so I was going to get first, and I did it.”
Finishing the 400 in 58.89 seconds, winning by 0.13 seconds over Rice and lowering her own school record in the event, Mayfield became Central track’s first state champion since Dianna Eddington’s triple-crown haul (800m, 1600m, 3200m) in 2011.
Mayfield is the third girl and the fifth athlete overall in Central track and field history to win a state championship. Eddington and Traci Cobb (1981 shot put) are the only two other girls to stand atop the state podium. Thomas Jackson (1983 long jump) and Cody Goodin (1997 long jump and 100m) are the two Central boys to have won state titles.
An overjoyed Mayfield was still trying to process her place in program history after the race.
“It’s just amazing just to get up here, and then being the first in (more than) the past 10 years, it’s exciting,” Mayfield said.
Perhaps the most impressive part: Mayfield is a rookie in the 400, having only picked up that event this season. She had run the 100 and 200 as a freshman last year, picking up state medals in both events in the Small Class meet.
With track moving up to three classes this season and Central placed as one of the smallest schools in AA, Mayfield added the 400 to her repertoire, and it quickly became her best event. Her last three times running that race, including at the East sectional and at state Tuesday, were both personal records and school records.
“Whenever I PR-ed there that first time, I said this was my race,” Mayfield said. “And it took so much practice. All those hours, putting in work, a lot of practice. That’s what happened.”
Central coach Shannon Goodin-Beaty was astonished at how quickly Mayfield has mastered the 400 this season, to the point that Mayfield was sporting a gold medal.
“I’m tickled for her. This is a new event for her, and she has really just come in and commanded it,” Goodin said. “I’m proud of her. She’s learning her moves when she wants to make her move, and she did great. She was fifth coming in on the 300, and she kicked it and she just finished strong. She was great and did a good job.”
Mayfield was seeded No. 2 for the 400 going into Tuesday, so a state championship was always a possibility before she made it a reality.
“The last two times she’s run it, she’s run well, PR-ed both times, so I expected big things when she came in today,” Goodin said. “I knew she was ready, she had plenty of rest, so she did good.”
Being a sophomore, Mayfield is now looking forward to lowering her times in all her races over the next two years, including the one she won the championship in. The state record in the girls’ 400 is 54.54 seconds, set in 1979 by Judy Pollion from Kingsbury.
And Mayfield hasn’t forgotten about her two shorter races. She had missed state in the 200 this season and finished seventh place in the 100 in 12.93 seconds earlier Tuesday.
“My goal is dropping that time, getting it better as the years go,” Mayfield said. “And I’m going to try to get it (championship) in the 200 and the 100. That’s my goals for next year and the next.”
With two years left, Goodin believes the sky is the limit for Mayfield.
“It’s only up from here, right?” Goodin said. “Just keep going up, getting better records and improving her time, she’ll do fine. I’m excited for her.”
