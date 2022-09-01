McMinn and Meigs were unblemished on their road trips for Week 3 of Sequoyah Youth Conference football action.
The Cherokees swept all four age group games Saturday at Polk, and the Tigers did the same at Madisonville. Central went 2-2 at Vonore, with the Chargers' younger two teams winning and their older two losing.
McMinn hosts Central for the youth football version of the county rivalry this Saturday at Cherokee Stadium, while Meigs is home at Jewell Field against Bradley. Action starts at 10 a.m. with the Super Crickets.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
Reports turned in are as follows:
Cutters – McMinn 34, Polk 6: Rylan Killebrew and Porter Grueber each ran for two touchdowns and DJ Stoudemire another in the Cherokees' dominant Week 3 win.
Killebrew rolled up 98 yards rushing on just five carries and also went 4-9 passing for 67 yards. Grueber ran for 49 yards on just four totes and also caught a pass for 38 yards.
Stoudemire also had one two-point conversion, and Neyland Patterson successfully found the end zone on two two-point conversions.
Major Harrison added 38 yards rushing on four carries. Patterson caught two passes for 24 yards, and Stoudemire had one catch for seven yards.
Noah Dake led McMinn with four solo tackles, with two of them sacks, and assisted on two more. Braydon Hopkins recorded four solo tackles and one assisted.
Bryce Cagle had three solo tackles, one assisted tackle and two fumble recoveries, while Maddox Melton also had three solo and one assisted tackle.
Parker McDonald, Wyatt Graves, Mason Greene, Major Harrison and Grueber each recorded two solo tackles, with McDonald and Graves each assisting on two tackles.
Jasiah Jackson got one sack, one assisted tackle and forced one fumble, while Stoudemire recovered one fumble and got one assisted tackle.
Drake Dominiak, Roman Goins, Felix Robles and Killebrew each got one solo tackle. Goins assisted on two tackles, and Robles and Lee Parris each had one assisted tackle.
Deion Sanders returned one kickoff for 16 yards.
Full Week 2 results are as follows:
Super Crickets
McMinn 40, Polk 14
Meigs 16, Madisonville 6
Central 22, Vonore 6
Sweetwater 24, Tellico 8
Bradley 40, Dayton 6
Loudon 28, Lenoir City 16
Crickets
McMinn 32, Polk 0
Meigs 44, Madisonville 0
Central 22, Vonore 0
Sweetwater 16, Tellico 0
Bradley 20, Dayton 0
Loudon 36, Lenoir City 6
Hoppers
McMinn 12, Polk 8
Meigs 20, Madisonville 14 (3OT)
Vonore 14, Central 6
Tellico 14, Sweetwater 12
Bradley 30, Dayton 0
Loudon 12, Lenoir City 6
Cutters
McMinn 36, Polk 6
Meigs 34, Madisonville 0
Vonore 28, Central 0
Sweetwater 54, Tellico 14
Dayton 14, Bradley 8
Lenoir City 30, Loudon 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.