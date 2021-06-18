BENTON — McMinn Central could be putting the football in the air a bit more than it has recently starting this season — making the return of 7-on-7 passing league events this summer especially welcome for the Chargers as they learn their new spread offense scheme under first-year head coach Matt Moody.
Central scrimmaged in its first such event of the preseason Thursday at Polk County High School, its first taste of competition against other schools in the Moody era. The Chargers began the morning with a 28-12 victory over the hosting Wildcats, then lost in two other competitive showings against Murray County (Georgia) 18-14 and Silverdale Baptist Academy 20-12.
“I think for the most part, it’s new to everybody,” Moody said. “Coaches are still learning, players are still learning a brand-new whole system. We’ve been doing this now for about two weeks. But I was pleased with them getting out here and playing hard and getting after it. We’re working at it, it is a work in progress, obviously, but I was pleased with how we showed up today.”
Novice Cox, a junior, took the first-team snaps at quarterback for the Chargers, and he finished the morning passing 33-56 with seven touchdowns and three interceptions through all three scrimmages.
After the previous summer of no scrimmages and 7-on-7 camps, limited contact and the uncertainty of even having a football season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox was thrilled to experience a sense of normalcy Thursday.
“It feels good to be out on the field and just working on some kinks and getting used to our new offense,” Cox said. “I feel like we’re coming along. We’ve still got some work to do, but I think we’ll get there.”
Cox’s sharpest performance came against Polk, shaking off an early interception to finish 12-16 passing with three touchdowns. Darius Carden caught two touchdowns against Polk, and Blake Elrod another. Carden and McCain Baker also caught a two-point conversion each against the Wildcats.
Donovan Beck, taking the second-string quarterback snaps, found Hunter Cook for Central’s fourth touchdown against Polk.
“Winning is contagious, and we try to compete every day in what we do and get these guys used to winning,” Moody said. “I’m happy to come out with a win at the beginning.”
The Chargers also picked off five Polk passes, with Carden snagging two interceptions and Harley McCormick, Bay Harbison and Jyrel Arnwine one each.
“We played a lot of people today, and we played them at a lot of different positions,” Moody said. “We did have guys that looked really good in some spots. And we’re just trying to find our best 11 in the best spot right now. But definitely pleased with a lot of the guys; we’ve just got to figure out where to put them.”
Carden finished with a total of four touchdown catches, getting one each against Murray and Silverdale. Elrod added his second touchdown catch of the day against Murray, and Lucas Eller caught one for a score against Silverdale.
Isaiah Edmonds and Trent Lee intercepted a pass each against Silverdale.
The Chargers resume summer workouts next week before the TSSAA summer dead period begins June 28 and lasts through July 11.
Central plays three more 7-on-7 events before the start of full pads practice on July 26: 6 p.m. July 15 at Red Bank, 5 p.m. July 21 at Lenoir City and 6 p.m. July 22 at Soddy-Daisy.
“It’s learning for everybody, and what we’re trying to do offensively this year is totally different from what they’re used to in the past,” Moody said. “But I think for the first time getting out here and competing against somebody else other than ourselves, I think we’re in a good spot.”
