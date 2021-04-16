ENGLEWOOD — It was another long day for McMinn Central soccer, but Interim Coach Travis Tuggle thought his team played better.
Central lost 7-0 at home to district rival East Hamilton, but it wasn’t all bad for the Chargers.
“We played well in spurts and I thought we stayed much more organized the last 20 minutes,” Tuggle said. “I see improvement. I don’t know why, but my teams tend to get better as the season goes along. This is not an excuse, but we are not fit yet (because COVID prevented preseason training) and that will come.”
Tuggle said his team depends on counter attacks and that makes it hard when the other team takes the ball away suddenly at midfield.
“Our biggest problem is we are slow up top,” Tuggle said. “I don’t mean the players are slow, it’s just that we tend to play slow, we don’t have enough movement. Then the other team gets the ball and our defense is under pressure immediately. That’s why you get the (lopsided) scores we have.”
Tuggle believes his team will get better, however, and he is pleased with the effort his players are showing. It doesn’t help that Central only has 14 players.
“We weren’t even sure in the preseason if we were going to have the numbers to field a team,” Tuggle said. “Some guys came out and were brave. They hadn’t played much soccer, but came out to help us and I appreciate them. I appreciate all of my players because they are playing hard.”
The Chargers (0-5, 0-1 in 5-AA) will travel to Sequoyah on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. kick off.
The Hurricanes came out firing and hit the post in the first few minutes of the game.
About 10 minutes into the game freshman goalie Isaiah Gill made a nice save, but East Hamilton came back three minutes later with a goal.
Two minutes after that the Hurricanes scored again to make it 2-0.
East Hamilton controlled the possession and Central’s defense was constantly under pressure. The score became 3-0 about 23 minutes into the game.
Three minutes later, East Hamilton scored on a perfectly placed long-range shot in the upper right corner of the net to make it 4-0 and that was the halftime score.
Gill made a nice save about 15 minutes into the second half and a Central defender then headed the ball away.
But the Hurricanes made it 5-0 a few minutes later on a high shot that Gill got a hand on, but it wasn’t enough to keep the ball out of the net.
East Hamilton then scored two more goals to make it 7-0.
East Hamilton finished with 17 shots and Central had one. Gill and P.J. Gunn combined for 10 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.