With the way both teams had settled on defense after early offensive productivity, the area rivalry game between McMinn County and Meigs County came down to one hit.
Andrew Beavers delivered for the Cherokees with a two-out double in the sixth inning that ushered home two go-ahead runs, and McMinn secured the 5-3 win over the Tigers on Monday at McMinn County High School.
"We're still trying to find that consistency in our approach at the plate,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “I think we know what we're supposed to do, it's just a matter of being able to trust it or maybe to buy in. I don't know. But again, we'll flash pretty good here and there, and then we kind of get away from it. Luckily we come back to it.”
Meigs struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning, helped along by two Cherokee errors on the first three at-bats. Matthew Boshears singled to load the bases with one out, and Connor Mason followed with his own base hit to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.
McMinn (14-11-1) responded with three in the bottom of the first inning, set up by Will Harris getting hit by a pitch and Hayden Frank drawing a walk. Both runners stole a base to get in scoring position, and Andrew Ronne singled with two outs to get one run across. Sam Goodin followed with another hit, getting two more runs in and lifting the Cherokees ahead 3-2.
A Logan Carroll RBI single evened the Tigers back up 3-3 in the top of the second, after Nate Levy had drawn a lead-off walk and advanced a base each on a passed ball and groundout.
Meigs (17-4) put two runners on in the third inning, and its fourth inning got off to a promising start with a Matthew Kraskouskas double and a Carroll walk. But McMinn catcher Mason Roderick picked off Kraskouskas at second base, and a double play sent the Tigers off empty-handed.
Hayden Frank (W) came to the mound for the Cherokees in the fifth and sixth innings in relief of Ryan Guthrie, who started and pitched four innings. Along with Andrew Ronne, who closed in the seventh, McMinn's pitchers sent Meigs off in order the last three innings.
"I'm proud of the boys. They played hard today,” said Tigers coach Tyler Roberts. “McMinn has a very talented team, and our pitcher (Levi Caldwell) did a good job keeping them off balance the whole game. We just had a couple of baserunning errors in the fourth that cost us a couple of runs. But we forced them to come out and use their starters there to keep us from advancing and getting any more with the first guy.
“But I'm proud of the guys, and we've got to get ready to go with the district tournament starting on Friday, and I think we'll have a good shot if we keep swinging the bat like we did today.”
And the Cherokees finally figured Caldwell (L) out more consistently in the sixth, with Goodin and Ollie Akens hitting singles to get on base. A balk advanced both runners to scoring position, setting up Beavers for his ultimately winning hit.
"We hit a lot of balls that were right at guys,” Ray said. “We were moving on the bases and we had some unlucky breaks there where we hit it. We had some guys swing it really well but didn't come out with much to show for it. But in this game, you can't dictate what the ball does after it leaves the bat, so we take those good ABs and we move on.”
The Cherokees are back in action 6 p.m. today at home against cross-county rival McMinn Central to finish the regular season. The Tigers' regular season ended Monday, and they are looking ahead to the District 5-AA tournament starting Friday.
SENIOR NIGHT: Seven seniors for McMinn were honored before the start of the game, along with their families: Will Grimmett, Gavin Peterson, Ryan Guthrie, Will Harris, Hayden Frank, Andrew Beavers and Andrew Ronne.
