ENGLEWOOD – The McMinn Central Chargers' offense came alive, but it wasn’t enough in a 49-39 loss to Rockwood on Friday at Charger Field.
Rockwood raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first seven minutes of play. Landon Watts hit Dryston Turner on a deep pass that put the Tigers up 7-0. After that score, Rockwood then recovered an onside kick at Central’s 45-yard line. Turner again found the end zone on a goal line run to make it 14-0.
Central came back the following possession with Novice Cox finding Bay Harbison on a 44-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Tigers' lead in half.
The Chargers sprung their own onside kick after the score and recovered it, then marched down the field, with Cox hitting McCain Baker for 15 yards and the touchdown that tied the game at 14-14.
Baker had eight receptions for 98 yards on the game and that touchdown.
“I think our fight was there. Rockwood took the ball and scored early, got the onside kick and went up 14-0,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “I love to see our guys respond that way, with two quick scores and tying it up.”
Rockwood’s Dakota Waldo then busted an 80-yard run to close the first quarter, putting the Tigers ahead 21-14.
The scoring cooled off in the second quarter, with the lone points coming from the Chargers. Hunter Cook went on a 13 yard scamper into the end zone, making it 21-20 with the point after blocked. Cook finished with 14 carries and 123 yards and scored twice.
Both teams traded scores in a defensive third quarter. Cook found the end zone again in the period, this time on a 17-yard run to the left. The Chargers failed on the two-point conversion attempt and trailed 28-26 going into the fourth.
Rockwood seized the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring Central 21-13 in the frame. The Chargers' two scores came from Cox, on two goal-line runs.
“They kept riding their two guys offensively. No. 1 (Waldo) and No. 2 (Turner) played a heck of a game,” Moody said. “I think when we made our run those guys never got rattled. Their coaches did a really good job keeping them focused and locked in. They played a really good game.”
Moody knows his Chargers have to turn the page quickly, as they play for the Region 3-3A championship 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater.
“Fortunately for us in region play we put ourselves in a position where next Friday night is a championship game in Sweetwater,” Moody said. “They’re a really good football team, so we know it’s going to be a battle and I’m confident in our guys. I love our team and the focus that we’ve had and we expect to get in there and grind it out and battle.”
