DECATUR – Freshman Sierra Howard had been working on her swing, and that hard work off paid off Monday.
In a dramatic finish befitting a Hollywood movie, the Lady Tigers were down to their final out with the bases loaded and down a run with Howard at the plate in an elimination game.
Facing an 0-1 count, Howard drove a grand slam over the left field fence to give the Lady Tigers the 9-6 win over Signal Mountain in the Region 3-A semifinals.
It was Meigs’ fourth home run of the game and Howard’s second on the day.
“I had been hitting a lot,” Howard said. “I’ve been popping up a lot so I’ve been trying to level out my swing.”
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis was joking afterward that he knew his team had it all along, but then complimented Signal Mountain on being a good team despite being so young.
“They are starting four freshmen and an 8th grader,” Davis said. “And they gave us everything we could handle. We earned every run we got today.”
By the same token, Davis said he was proud of his team.
“That was a really good softball game,” Davis said. “I thought (pitcher) Lainey (Fitzgerald) really sucked it up and battled back after giving up some runs. We played well defensively. Toryn (Lawson) got the big walk before Sierra’s home run. It was just a good game by both teams.”
The Lady Tigers (20-9) are traveling to Red Bank on Wednesday to play for the Region 3-A championship. The Lady Lions (17-7) defeated Sweetwater 4-3 in the other Region 3-AA semifinal on Monday. The game time has not been determined yet.
Monday’s win also qualified the Lady Tigers for a substate game on Friday.
Meigs 9, Signal Mountain 6
The Lady Tigers got off to a good start with three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Ella Scott led off the inning with a solo home run. Later, with two out, Howard hit her first homer of the day, a two-run blast that made it 3-0.
The Lady Eagles took the lead, however, in the top of the third inning off a two-RBI double and a three-run home run.
Signal Mountain led 5-3 until Meigs tied the game 5-5 in the fifth on a two-run home run by Kennedy Majors.
Once again, Signal Mountain took the lead, this time 6-5 in the top of the seventh. The Lady Eagles could have scored more, but Meigs catcher Ella Crowder made a nice catch on a pop up near foul territory and Madison Hughes ended the inning with a solid play at shortstop with runners on second and third.
That set up the dramatic bottom of the seventh inning.
Meigs’ first batter flied out on a difficult running catch by Signal Mountain’s left fielder near foul territory.
Then came singles by Scott and Majors and a walk by Lawson to load the bases. Fitzgerald hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Scott at home.
Howard then lifted a hit way over the left field fence for a grand slam home run to clinch the game for the Lady Tigers and setting off a celebration at Karen Jennings Combs Field.
Meigs finished with 13 hits, with four of those homers - two by Howard and one each by Scott and Majors. Meigs has hit 24 home runs this season with Howard, Fitzgerald and Scott each with four.
Howard led the Lady Tigers offensively, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs. Majors went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and scored three runs while Scott went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Jacelyn Stone went 3-for-3.
Fitzgerald gave up six runs on seven hits, but only two of those runs were earned. She struck out nine and walked two.
