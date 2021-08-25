Bo Cagle knows all too well the value of experience for a football team. He’s seen that most recently with the McMinn County program he coaches.
After all, the Cherokees’ combined 19-3 record in 2019 and 2020 had been preceded by a 2018 mark of 4-6 and a failure to qualify for the playoffs — with largely the same core of players who would mature to propel one of the Tribe’s more impressive recent runs.
When Cleveland visits Cherokee Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Cagle could very well be witnessing the value of experience again on the opposing sideline for McMinn’s home opener.
“You just look at their roster and see all their returning starters from a year ago,” Cagle said of the Blue Raiders. “You’ve got that much coming back, and we’ve been there, too. You’ve got a whole bunch of kids coming back to play, you’re going to be a better team because of experience. And you can’t do anything about experience until they play.”
Cleveland is returning nearly every player from last season. That includes bruising running back Tetoe Boyd, big-play wide receiver Destun Thomas and quarterback Drew Lambert, who amassed more than 1,000 passing yards last year. The Blue Raiders also bring back nearly their whole offensive line and most of their key defensive players.
“Those guys have been out there playing, they’ve been there, they know what they’re doing, nothing’s going to rattle them, they’ll know what’s happening in front of them,” Cagle said. “You can’t underestimate or underappreciate experience, and then you go with the types of players that they’ve got, the Tetoe Boyds and the Thomas kid and the quarterback coming back who threw for more than 1,000 yards last year.”
And the Blue Raiders’ season opener, a 17-10 win at Red Bank, indicates that the talk in the area of Cleveland potentially having a breakout 2021 may be justified.
In that game, Boyd ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, Lambert passed 11-18 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and Thomas caught an 80-yard touchdown pass and finished with six catches for 135 yards total.
In short, Cleveland, in the third season of Marty Wheeler’s head coaching tenure, is apparently a much-improved team from the one McMinn thrashed 42-7 last year. And the Cherokees are now in the role of a comparatively inexperienced team, having graduated 19 seniors from last year’s 10-1 squad. The rebuild is especially going to be felt on the offensive side, which is needing to replace nine of 11 starters from 2020.
Offensively, Cagle believes McMinn will need to set up numbers advantages with blockers, but the staff is still trying to figure things out and will continue to do so Friday.
“It’ll be a game-time thing where we have to feel our way though to get going on something,” Cagle said.
One thing is for sure: the Tribe offense will want to avoid another butterfingered performance like it had at McMinn Central last week, in which it fumbled seven times and lost three of those.
“On offense, we’ve got to have a little ball control,” Cagle said. “We can’t turn it over, we’ve got to run the clock and keep their offense off the field and that gives ourselves a chance to win. And we’re going to have to score some points. You’re going to have to score to keep this in play.”
If McMinn has an advantage anywhere Friday, Cagle believes it will be a defensive line that returns three of four starters from last year.
“I think our defensive line stacks up against their offensive line pretty well, but the problem is you don’t have to block very long to get the ball out quick to those receivers,” Cagle said. And those receivers are a major concern for a still-developing secondary, particularly Thomas.
“He’s a threat all over the field,” Cagle said. “He gets it short, he can make you miss, and then he can go over the top and he can out-jump you too and catch it. Our defense is going to have its hands full.”
In general, Cagle wants to see more hats to the ball carrier than he saw against the Chargers.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to get a bunch of people to the ball, and I thought we didn’t do that very well against McMinn Central,” Cagle said. “We had people on one side of the field taking plays off, and that ain’t going to work. We’re going to have to get 11 guys all huddled around the ball, especially when Tetoe Boyd is carrying it because it takes six or seven people just to get him on the ground.”
And overall, the goal for McMinn’s defense is to make Cleveland work for all of its points.
“If they’ll dink and dunk us and run the ball hard and move the ball down the field and we make them run 11, 12, 13 or 14 plays to score, then I think that’s a success for us defensively,” Cagle said. “We just can’t give up the big one.”
With reclassification, Cleveland is no longer a region opponent, with the Blue Raiders remaining in Class 6A while McMinn has dropped to 5A for at least the next two years. Thus, the pressure is off the Cherokees as far as playoff qualification and seeding, and their purpose for this game is different.
“So the main thing for us to do is keep improving and getting better for next week, because we’ve got Rhea County in a region game,” Cagle said. “I think it’ll get our game speed up to where it needs to be before playing against a team like Rhea County. Obviously, we’re not looking ahead to Rhea County, but we’re looking at ourselves more than Cleveland or anyone else. We’re looking at ourselves to get ready for the rest of the season, because we’re so inexperienced that any time we go out there on a Friday night, it just helps us to get better, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
