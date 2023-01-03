The committee to select new members to the McMinn County High School Sports Hall of Fame will be accepting applications from the public from now until the end of March 2023.
The public is encouraged to submit names of candidates for consideration. Those elected to the McMinn County Hall of Fame will be honored and their picture will be added to the McMinn County Sports Hall of Fame wall.
The established criterion for selection to the Hall of Fame is:
• The candidate should be an outstanding contributor to MCHS athletics, whether it is as a participant, coach, official, administrator, promoter or a person otherwise involved.
• The candidate should be of good moral character.
• The candidate does not have to be a resident of McMinn County at the time of nomination.
• The candidate notoriety of success must have been accomplished at McMinn County High School with a degree of consideration given to accomplishments afterward.
• Candidates may be nominated and elected posthumously.
• In case of the athlete, he or she must have graduated from McMinn County High School for at least 10 years.
In order to access a nomination form, search for “McMinn County High School” on Google, search for “Hall of Fame” and then click on “Nomination Form." Forms may also be picked up at the high school.
Upon completion of the form it must be returned to the high school.
Applications will be accepted for this class of nominations until the end of March 2023.
